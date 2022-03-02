"I'm sick and tired of it" - Jamie O'Hara's furious rant on what has happened in his life since Tottenham Hotspur last won a trophy

Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated by Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the latter after Josh Coburn scored the winner in extra time.

Spurs were shambolic on the night and offered almost nothing on the pitch. They ended up squandering the rare chances they created. This elimination marked yet another season without a trophy for the north London club. Their last piece of silverware came in the form of the League Cup in the 2007-08 season.

Tottenham fans were left fuming after the performance and so were the former players. This included former player Jamie O'Hara, who expressed his frustration on talkSPORT. He said:

"I was in the squad the last time Spurs won a trophy. It's pathetic, I'm sick and tired of it. What is going on at this football club? You know, I've been married, divorced, had four kids, retired, been on Celebrity Big Brother, a new career and I'm still sat here talking about Spurs not winning a trophy, tell me how that is acceptable!"

The defeat also marked only the second loss for manager Antonio Conte in the history of the FA Cup. The first loss came against Arsenal in the final in 2017.

A rollercoaster season for Tottenham Hotspur

This season has been a rollercoaster ride for Tottenham fans. They started the season on a high, winning three consecutive games under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, this run didn't last long.

Spurs lost all the London derbies they were part of i.e. against Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace. They were also miserable against lowly sides in the UEFA Conference Cup.

The final nail in the coffin for Nuno came in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at home in October. The Portuguese was sacked and in came Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager was undefeated in nine straight Premier League games until January. They were, however, eliminated from the Conference League as their last group stage match couldn't take place due to COVID-19. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by bitter rivals Chelsea.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Antonio Conte: "This is part of our process. I repeat, we have to try to avoid the up and down up and down and there is only one way to improve the situation is to work and learn about the defeat. We have to go ahead and we will try to do our best this season."



- BBC Antonio Conte: "This is part of our process. I repeat, we have to try to avoid the up and down up and down and there is only one way to improve the situation is to work and learn about the defeat. We have to go ahead and we will try to do our best this season." - BBC

After nine unbeaten games, Tottenham lost three matches on the trot in the Premier League. They then defeated champions Manchester City at the Etihad but this was followed by a shocking defeat 1-0 to Burnley. They then went ahead and hammered Leeds United 4-0 only to lose to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

This has been a rollercoaster of a season for Tottenham. Their only aim now is to make it into the top four in the league. Spurs currently sit in seventh position, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar