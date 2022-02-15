“I’m struggling to split them” – Peter Crouch names 2 favorites to win Champions League this season

Peter Crouch has picked Liverpool and Manchester City as his two favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Crouch gave his opinion about the four English teams left in the competition. The former striker explained that Liverpool and Manchester City are his favourites, but believes that Chelsea have a good chance of defending their Champions League title this season. He said:

"We are living through an exciting time for English football and are currently in a spell of Premier League dominance. Two all-English finals in three years says it all and you would not bet against that turning into three out of four when Saint Petersburg comes around on May 28. I cannot see much past the Premier League clubs. Liverpool and City are my favourites and I’m struggling to split them in Europe. Chelsea, crowned world champions over the weekend, have a real opportunity to defend the trophy too. Joe Cole still keeps in touch with the guys at Lille and they fancy their chances in their last-16 match but Chelsea should be too strong.

Crouch did, however, express his reservations over Manchester United, casting doubt over the Red Devils' ability to get past Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. He said:

Manchester United are the only ones I’m wavering on. They can have their moments, although their tie with Atletico Madrid is 50-50. It depends on which United turns up."

United have faltered recently and are winless in their last three games across all competitions. Ralf Rangnick's side take on Brighton in the Premier League in midweek. The Red Devils will want to turn around their fortunes before taking on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

"Bayern Munich are the real threat" - Crouch on other clubs that can win the Champions League this season

Lewandowski has been on fire for Bayern Munich this season

Crouch was also asked about how he thinks the non-English clubs will fare in the Champions League. He said:

"Bayern Munich are the real threat. Robert Lewandowski is lethal, supplemented with pace and ability in midfield. The rest? Real Madrid remain a top side but lag behind. Paris Saint-Germain have top players but are they ever going to truly gel as a unit?"

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all currently top of their respective leagues. The German side will take on RB Salzburg in their round of 16 tie, while Madrid and PSG take on each other.

