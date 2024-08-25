"I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town and I'm sorry" - Noni Madueke apologizes for x-rated comment after Chelsea's win

Chelsea star Noni Madueke has issued an apology to Wolverhampton Wanderers fans for his comments on their town before his side faced them. The England U-21 international scored a 14-minute hat-trick to inspire the Blues to a comfortable win on August 25 at the Molineux Stadium. It was their first in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca.

Former PSV Eindhoven star Madueke showed flashes of his quality in the 2023-24 season but found himself behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order. With the England star unavailable in pre-season, Madueke managed to impress Maresca on the pre-season tour but found himself benched in the league opener. He returned to the team as a substitute against Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs first leg. He scored the Blues' second goal in their 2-0 win.

Trending

Noni Madueke showed some disdain for the town of Wolverhampton with a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. The 22-year-old has now taken responsibility for his comment in an interview following the game. He acknowledged his mistake and apologised to the Wolverhampton natives.

Expand Tweet

“I just want to apologise to everyone that I might have offended. It is just a human mistake, an accident. It wasn't meant to be out on my socials like that. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town and I'm sorry.”

Enzo Maresca rewarded Madueke for his midweek goal with a start against Wolves, tweaking things with Romeo Lavia absent. The forward was switched on from the first blast of the whistle, forcing the corner which led to Chelsea scoring their earliest league goal in six years.

Noni Madueke was subjected to boos from the home support, but he refused to allow them to get to him with a measured performance in the second half. The forward scored a well-taken hat-trick to take his tally to four goals in less than two games.

Chelsea deliver strong statement with Wolves win

Enzo Maresca became the first manager in Premier League history to see his side score six goals in his first away game in charge. Chelsea ran out 6-2 winners against Wolves, who defeated them home and away in the Premier League last season.

Nicolas Jackson scored his first goal of the season as he guided a header home in the second minute of the game. The home side responded quickly, and Matheus Cunha fired them level in the 27th minute.

Chelsea went ahead once more in the 45th minute as Cole Palmer opened his account for the campaign with a delightful lob. Wolves found an equaliser once more before half-time, with Jacob Strand Larsen scoring his first goal for the club in stoppage time.

Maresca's side turned the screw in the second half, and Madueke scored within four minutes of the restart from a Palmer assist. The former England U-21 teammates combined again in the 58th minute as Madueke scored his second and in the 63rd minute his third. Joao Felix came off the bench for a second debut to add a sixth for the Blues in the 80th minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback