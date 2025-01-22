"I'm a young guy and sometimes I make a mistake" - Ruben Amorim on angry reaction after Manchester United's loss to Brighton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has addressed his reported angry outburst in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19.

The Athletic recently reported that Amorim damaged the television in Manchester United's dressing room while angrily criticizing his players for their performance against the Seagulls.

Ahead of United's game with Rangers in the Europa League, Ruben Amorim was asked about his reaction after the Brighton performance.

The former Sporting CP manager did not directly address the television incident, but claimed that his emotional outburst was a result of his inability to manage his frustration in the heat of the moment.

"I didn't think - that's why," Amorim said (via UtdDistrict on X). "I'm a young guy and sometimes I make a mistake, and that's why I don't speak after the game. This game, I needed to talk and maybe it was a mistake."

"Then I get more nervous and go to the conference really nervous and say things you shouldn't say. I don't promise I won't do it again, I don't know, but I'll try to improve."

Manchester United have only won five of Ruben Amorim's 15 games in charge. Also, the Red Devils have won just three in 11 league games under the Portuguese manager.

Harry Maguire responds to Ruben Amorim's comment that the current Manchester United team is the worst in the club's history

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has responded to Ruben Amorim's comment that the current Manchester United team is the worst in the club's history. Amorim made the claim following his side's 3-1 loss to Brighton.

In the pre-match press conference of United's Europa League game with Rangers, Maguire was with Amorim and addressed the Portuguese manager's comments. Maguire said (via GOAL):

"I think as players, we were frustrated and disappointed, coming on the back of a good away performance [at Arsenal] and beating Southampton. We have to look at ourselves and take responsibility. We were going into the game confident we had the belief we could beat Brighton but we didn't perform on the day. I go home and think about how I can help the team get back to where we want to and that's challenging given where we are in the league."

Ruben Amorim has also provided an explanation for labeling the current Red Devils team as the worst in the club's history. United are currently in the 13th position on the Premier League table with 26 points after 22 games.

