“I must be dreaming”, “Tears in my eyes” – Chelsea fans delighted as 23-year-old is dropped from starting XI for Southampton game

Chelsea fans are delighted to see Graham Potter drop Kai Havertz from the starting lineup to face Southampton at home in the Premier League on February 18.

The Stamford Bridge faithful have not been pleased with the attacker in recent times, and they are pleased to see that he won't be starting this match.

Havertz's last 10 games in all competitions have seen him score just two goals, with the latest coming in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea have overall found it rather difficult to score goals in recent games, racking up just four goals since the start of 2023.

Chelsea are set to face Southampton

Chelsea and Southampton will face off at Stamford Bridge this Saturday. Despite the Blues' recent signings, they have won only one of their nine matches in all competitions since the beginning of the new year.

After three consecutive Premier League draws, the Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Again, their lack of attacking potency was evident. They have only scored in five of their last 14 matches in all competitions. With only 23 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, Chelsea's offensive struggles remain an ongoing issue.

Meanwhile, Southampton's poor form has resulted in them losing nine of their last 10 Premier League matches. Despite their recent managerial changes, the Saints will be hoping to capitalize on Chelsea's struggles and come away with a much-needed victory.

The Blues cannot spare any more points if they wish to keep their slender chances of grabbing a top-four spot alive. However, the Saints could prove to be a formidable foe. The Blues have failed to win three of their last four Premier League fixtures against Southampton at home.

Across the board, Potter and his squad are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, their lowest standing in a top-flight season in seven years. They are 10 points behind Newcastle United in the fourth spot.

This match is of great importance to both teams, as the outcome could be a major factor in deciding the outcome of their respective campaigns.

