"I would pay money to watch that lad" - Danny Murphy makes bold PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland claims

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has once again picked Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City's goal-machine Erling Haaland.

Murphy believes Mbappe's dynamic ability as a playmaker, as well as a goalscorer, puts him above Haaland despite the latter's recent form in the Premier League.

Danny Murphy explains why he favours PSG star over Man City goal machine Erling Haaland



"Mbappe has this explosive dynamism, this individuality that is unbelievable."

Speaking to talkSPORT in September, Murphy explained why he picks PSG striker Kylian Mbappe over any other player and said:

''Mbappe, talk about another superstar. I would pay money to watch that lad. He’s not in a class of his own. I’d have Mbappe over Haaland. I love Haaland, but I would have Mbappe first. Mbappe has this explosive dynamism, this individuality that is unbelievable.”

Despite Haaland's incredible form in his debut Premier League season, Murphy has stood by his earlier claims. He once again picked the French superstar over any other player in world football. Reiterating his earlier stance, Murphy said:

“I stand by it. When you go and watch football you want to get off the edge of your feet and be entertained. Mbappe with the skill set he’s got gives you more pleasure on the eye.''

“Haaland's goals to games is a little better than Mbappe, I think it’s every 1.2 games and Mbappe is every 1.4. You could argue where they’ve played and the levels.”

Stats24 @_Stats24

🥅 11 Games

12 Goals



Erling Haaland for Manchester City:

🥅 13 Games

20 Goals



Kylian Mbappe for PSG:

🥅 13 Games

12 Goals



Erling Haaland for Manchester City:
🥅 13 Games
⚽️ 20 Goals

Kylian Mbappe for PSG:
🥅 13 Games
⚽️ 12 Goals

Robert Lewandowski for FC Barcelona:
🥅 11 Games
⚽️ 12 Goals

Mbappe and Haaland are the two stars currently dominating world football. PSG broke the transfer market record to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco in a deal worth €180 million in 2017 after a season-long loan stint, as per GOAL.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland on a five-year contract worth €60 million from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian is in top form for Manchester City, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 13 matches across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has scored 12 goals in 13 games across all competitions for PSG.

"We have no interest in him" - Atletico Madrid president Cerezo denies signing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Atletico Madrid are not interested in signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe despite the Frenchman's brilliant form for club and country according to club president Cerezo, amid rumors of Mbappe's potential exit.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Atletico Madrid's president when he was quizzed over a potential move to bring Mbappe to the Wanda Metropolitano. Cerezo reportedly said:

''Mbappé? We have no interest in him, even if he’d have a place in every team."

