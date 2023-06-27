"I prefer a place where I am wanted" - Ex-Chelsea star aims dig at Blues after securing Saudi Pro League transfer

Kalidou Koulibaly recently penned a £20 million deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and he has already aimed a few choice words at his former employers, Chelsea.

The 32-year-old, who donned the Blue outfit in a less-than-stellar campaign, made it abundantly clear that his quick Stamford Bridge departure was anything but mournful.

The once-coveted ex-Napoli star had a torrid time on the English turf, which was reflected in his mere 23 appearances. Koulibaly's short stint in England and the dispiriting campaign he shared with Chelsea were possibly due to a lack of regular on-field action.

He candidly voiced his grievances with his previous club in a conversation with Corriere dello Sport (via Daily Mail):

"I had no guarantees to get regular playing time [at Chelsea]. I was always professional, but I don't like to sit on the bench doing nothing. I prefer a place where I am wanted and at the centre of the project and can be an example for young players."

This is a drastic departure from the fanfare that met Chelsea's £34 million acquisition of Koulibaly, touted as a significant triumph. The allure of snatching up the defender was irresistible at the time for other top-tier European clubs as well.

However, a mere 12 months later, the Saudi Arabian proposal presented the ideal escape route to sever this short-lived alliance.

Koulibaly will now lace up his boots alongside Ruben Neves at Al-Hilal, who recently made the switch from Wolves for a substantial £47m. It appears that Chelsea is set to wave goodbye to more of their roster. N'Golo Kante has finalized his transfer to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad and Edouard Mendy is nearing a move to Al-Ahli.

Chelsea and AC Milan shake hands for £18.5 million transfer deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

In another significant blow to the Blues' lineup, the club have reportedly green-lit a transfer agreement with AC Milan for the services of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As reported by Sky Sports Italy, the Serie A heavyweights have sealed a deal valued at £18.5 million, encompassing additional bonuses, for the versatile Englishman.

Loftus-Cheek joins the exodus from Stamford Bridge, marking yet another looming departure from the first team this summer. This is following Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante's big-money transfers to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League earlier this month.

His imminent departure is part of a larger overhaul as the Blues are looking to downsize Mauricio Pochettino’s squad ahead of the forthcoming season. Despite donning their colors 33 times across all competitions in the last season, the 27-year-old struggled to secure a permanent position in the starting XI.

Now, with his impending move to AC Milan, Loftus-Cheek seeks a fresh start, hoping to cement his role in the heart of midfield.

