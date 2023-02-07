“I promise I’ll take you to the semifinals"- Argentina superstar lifts lid on confident Lionel Messi claim during 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul recently revealed that Lionel Messi urged him not to risk his health during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder was an omnipresent figure in La Albiceleste's midfield. However, he stated that he sustained an injury in the quarter-final against the Netherlands. Lionel Scaloni's team won the game via penalties after it ended 2-2 at the end of extra time.

De Paul said he was a doubt for the last four clash against Croatia. The Atleti man said (h/t El Universal):

“Yes, I was injured, Two days before the game. I felt something behind me and yes, I had hurt myself. I didn’t break, I had a strain, which is like a grade 1. It was on the last play of training. I never I hadn’t injured or broken any muscle. When the play was over, the coach came up to me and asked me what happened to me.”

De Paul claimed that Messi urged him not to risk injury, displaying his leadership skills. He said:

“[Messi told De Paul] ‘Rodri, don’t play stupid, ‘I promise I’ll take you to the semifinals, don’t risk it, you’ll most likely be left out.'”

Argentina won the clash against Vatreni by a scoreline of 3-0. Julian Alvarez bagged a brace and Messi scored from the spot to seal La Albiceleste's spot in the final.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was at his very best during the competition as his confident figure led La Albiceleste to triumph. He scored seven goals and provided three assists and won the Golden Ball award for his performances.

Lionel Messi is shining for PSG after the FIFA World Cup

The Argentine ace's great run of form didn't end in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has kept up his performance levels since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Messi scored in PSG's last two matches. He has now scored 15 goals and has provided 14 assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign.

The Parisians' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich is on the horizon, with the first leg on February 14. Manager Christophe Galtier will be hoping that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner continues his great run of form.

