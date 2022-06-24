“I would rather take Raheem Sterling over Neymar”, “He is proven” – Former Premier League stars react to Chelsea transfer rumors

Former Premier League players Jack Wilshere and Darren Bent have weighed in on rumors linking Raheem Sterling and Neymar Jr. to Chelsea.

According to reports, both players could seek newer pastures sooner or later, and the Blues are supposedly in contention for both.

As per The Athletic, the Blues are interested in signing Sterling from Manchester City with just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad.

Neymar, meanwhile, has three more years left on his Paris Saint-Germain contract. However, the Blues are in a 'pole position' to sign him this summer (via Sport Bible).

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Newcastle United have also been linked with the Brazilian, alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bent and Wilshere both believed that Chelsea would be wise to invest in Sterling instead of taking a risk with Neymar.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said:

“I would rather take Raheem Sterling over Neymar in the Premier League. Sterling, you know what you’re going to get.”

Echoing the sentiment, Wilshere added:

“It is a hard one, I like them both. Going on the cautious side you would take Sterling, because you know what you get. He is proven. If you were taking a gamble, and had all the money in the world which some of these teams do, you would probably take both, or just take Neymar.”

Sterling has developed into one of the best Premier League forwards since joining Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015. In 339 appearances, he's struck 131 goals and made 95 assists, while lifting 10 titles, including four Premier League titles. Hence, he could be a great addition to the Chelsea squad.

Neymar hasn't plied his trade in England before and concerns are that he might struggle to adapt now that he's in his 30s.

However, there's no question of his abilities and achievements, starring for PSG and Barcelona with staggering goal-contributions and winning numerous titles.

Chelsea target could leave PSG this summer

As per GOAL, PSG are set to offload Neymar if a suitable offer comes by.

The Brazilian has been offered to some top European clubs, including Juventus, and the Parisians want at least £76 million (via Sport Bible).

While it's a lot for a player of his age, it's still much lower than PSG's original world-record investment of £196 million in 2017.

The Ligue 1 champions are set to head in a new direction with Kylian Mbappe at the forefront following his world-record contract extension deal. Hence, Neymar may not be a part of their plans.

