“I would be really happy" - Chelsea target told to stay at current club

Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard has been asked by teammate Lucas Hernandez to stay at Bayern Munich beyond the current transfer window. Speaking to Sport1, Hernandez called Pavard one of his "best friends" and said he'd be very happy if the right-back stayed.

Pavard has recently been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the Blues continue to explore the transfer market for defensive signings. The 26-year-old fullback's place in Julian Nagelsmann's starting XI could be under threat next season.

Bayern signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax this summer to add to their current crop of right-backs in Bouna Sarr and Josip Stanisic. Thus, Pavard's position down the right-hand side of his team's defense isn't guaranteed.

The France international can play as a centre-back but the Bavarians don't have a shortage of quality players in that department either. Earlier this month, they signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for a fee which could rise to €80 million.

After Niklas Sule's departure, Dayot Upamecano and Hernandez will consider themselves above Pavard in the pecking order.

However, Pavard's compatriot, teammate and friend, Hernandez, doesn't want to see him leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Speaking to the aforementioned German outlet (h/t Bavarian Football Works), he said:

"I would be really happy if Benji stayed. He’s one of my best friends on the team. There’s always a lot of rumors going around, but I know he’s happy and content here. So, we’ll see what happens. Ultimately, of course, it is the decision of the club."

Pavard currently has two years left on his current contract at Bayern. He made 37 appearances across all competitions for Nagelsmann's side last season and managed to provide two assists.

Chelsea could use a player like Benjamin Pavard

Pavard and Chelsea seem like a match made in heaven, especially after what has transpired at Stamford Bridge this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both left on free transfers for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now.Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now. 🇪🇸 #CFC Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected.

To add to Thomas Tuchel's headache, veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard was frequently used by the German manager as a right-sided centre-half last season.

He was equally useful as a backup to Reece James on the right flank. Pavard's profile, in that regard, would suit the Blues as he can play as a centre-back in a back-three and also compete with James for the right-back spot.

Chelsea have added Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks during this window but Tuchel will know the importance of signing another defender. They could kill two birds with one stone by potentially signing Pavard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far