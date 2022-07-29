26-year-old defender ‘willing’ to join Chelsea if Blues make ‘serious offer’: Reports

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is open to the possibility of joining Chelsea this summer, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Chelsea currently have two senior right-backs in their ranks in the shape of Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta. However, the latter has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues have also seen key centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers this summer. They are thus keen to strengthen their defense before the transfer window slams shut.

Thomas Tuchel's side were hopeful of signing long-term target Jules Kounde from Sevilla. However, the Frenchman, who can operate both as a centre-back and right-back, has joined Barcelona instead.

Bayern's Pavard, who boasts a similar versatility, has thus emerged as an option for Chelsea. They, along with Manchester United, have been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

Pavard remained coy over when asked about his future at the Allianz Arena recently. However, he would be 'willing' to join the Stamford Bridge outfit, according to the aforementioned source.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Benjamin Pavard TRUEBenjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer TRUE✅ Benjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer

Chelsea, though, will have to make a 'serious offer' to acquire the right-back's services. It remains to be seen if they are prepared to meet Munich's demands for the France international.

It is also unclear whether Manchester United intend to step up their interest in Pavard. The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in their ranks and will likely only move for the player if they sell one of them.

Bayern are prepared to sell Pavard amid Chelsea interest

Bayern have made two major additions to their defense during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for over £65 million, while right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been roped in on a free transfer.

However, De Ligt and Mazraoui's arrivals signal bad news for Pavard. There have been suggestions that Julian Nagelsmann's side are prepared to sell the 26-year-old for around £30 million this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich are open to selling Benjamin Pavard after the signing of Matthijs De Ligt. The German club would want to receive around €35m.



(Source: Bayern Munich are open to selling Benjamin Pavard after the signing of Matthijs De Ligt. The German club would want to receive around €35m.(Source: @Plettigoal 🚨 Bayern Munich are open to selling Benjamin Pavard after the signing of Matthijs De Ligt. The German club would want to receive around €35m. (Source: @Plettigoal) https://t.co/AjUqxEw68s

Bayern signed Pavard from VfB Stuttgart for around £30 million in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman has since made 119 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians, contributing to 16 goals in the process.

Pavard has also helped the German giants win nine trophies during his time at the club. However, he could be on his way out this summer, with Chelsea interested in signing him.

