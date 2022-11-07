"I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype" - Arsenal new signing makes incredible Premier League title claim after 1-0 Chelsea win 

Arsenal's new left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko wants his side to shake off the stereotype of being a top-four team after their 1-0 win over Chelsea on 6 November.

The Gunners are giving many the belief that they are genuine title contenders with each passing game.

The latest impressive victory came away at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, with Gabriel Magalhaes' 63rd-minute winner proving decisive.

Arsenal are known as a top-four team having not won the Premier League since 2003.

However, Zinchenko has urged the Gunners to kill and destroy that stereotype as they go head-to-head with his former side Manchester City in the title race.

He said (via Evening Standard):

"I got used to hearing that Arsenal were top four. I would say that I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That’s what we need to do. We need hard work in this and let’s see at the end of season."

The Gunners hold a two-point lead over City heading into the final two fixtures before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Ukrainian continued by lauding the Cityzens but vowing that his side can challenge the reigning Premier League champions:

“You ask me if we can challenge Manchester City and stuff. Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”

Zinchenko left City for Arsenal in the summer for £32 million, and the Ukrainian has impressed at the Emirates Stadium.

He has made seven appearances across competitions, providing one assist, and has helped keep three clean sheets, including the win over Chelsea.

The versatile left-back has proven Premier League experience, winning the title four times during his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has accepted that his side are title contenders following victory over Chelsea

Arteta talks up his side's title credentials

Arsenal's win over Chelsea was their eleventh league win of the season.

The Gunners have lost just once in the league. This was a 3-1 defeat to top-four chasers Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in September.

The north Londoners title hopes have been kept on a low by Arteta up until now.

After the victory over Chelsea, he finally accepted that his side are competing with City for the title.

He said (via Guardian):

“We are today (challengers). But in football, today and tomorrow is very different. So let’s enjoy the time."

He then lauded City and their manager, Pep Guardiola, whom he spent three seasons as an assistant at the Etihad:

“Do something: just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very, very respectful of that."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



Mikel Arteta says his son was in the away stand today celebrating with the away fans. Mikel Arteta says his son was in the away stand today celebrating with the away fans.👏 https://t.co/eeKmLw3bHo

Poll : 0 votes