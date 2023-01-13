“I would not risk it” – Jose Enrique issues stern warning to Liverpool on how Reds’ transfer target could flop like Chelsea star

Jose Enrique has warned Liverpool against chasing after Moises Caicedo, who could potentially struggle after a big money move, like Chelsea's left-back Marc Cucurella.

This summer saw the Spanish left-back join the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee over £60m. However, since his move, Cucurella has yet to perform at an expected level. Despite this, another midfielder from Brighton is rumored to be moving during the January transfer window: Moises Caicedo.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has told friends he wants to join Liverpool. NEW: Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has told friends he wants to join Liverpool. #lfc [football insider via liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has told friends he wants to join Liverpool. #lfc [football insider via liverpool echo] https://t.co/ST73jZx7lU

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported (via Metro) that both Liverpool and Chelsea have been tracking him closely. More information and clarity on his future will be available in the near future.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger Chelsea recently made an enquiry about Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.



Chelsea wants to gauge how much Brighton would sell for in January, with mooted prices from other sources sitting around the £70-80 million mark.



#CFC



(@CFC365Official) Chelsea recently made an enquiry about Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.Chelsea wants to gauge how much Brighton would sell for in January, with mooted prices from other sources sitting around the £70-80 million mark. 🚨 Chelsea recently made an enquiry about Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.Chelsea wants to gauge how much Brighton would sell for in January, with mooted prices from other sources sitting around the £70-80 million mark.#CFC(@CFC365Official) https://t.co/pAVIMXJWDz

In light of the rumors surrounding Caicedo’s potential move to Anfield, Reds legend Enrique has expressed caution towards his former club chasing the midfielder. Speaking to FairBettingSites (via Metro), the former defender said:

"The problem Liverpool have, in my opinion, is that they need a few midfielders and not just one. If you asked me for just one, I would say let’s go all the way for Jude Bellingham in the summer. It’s unrealistic, I hope I am wrong, but I think it is unrealistic."

He went on to state that Brighton would expect a high fee for Caicedo:

"Moises Caicedo? I think this type of player is unrealistic and you cannot go and spend £100 million or something like that. Because isn’t that what Brighton are going to ask for? I would not risk it, I think there are other players out there."

Enrique warned against expecting players from smaller teams to make the jump to bigger outfits, using Cucurella and Milan's Ismael Bennacer as contrasting examples:

"Another player who was linked was [Ismael] Bennacer from Milan as well, who is playing for the champions of Serie A. He’s never played in the Premier League, but he has played at a very high level."

He continued:

"Look at what is happening with [Marc] Cucurella at Chelsea at the moment. That’s what happens when you sign players from smaller teams, even if they play in the Premier League. It is not the same to play for a smaller team as it is to play for one of the biggest teams."

Liverpool and Chelsea seek defensive reinforcements in Josko Gvardiol

Following the unfortunate hamstring injury to Virgil van Dijk earlier this month, Liverpool are reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements. Josko Gvardiol has been identified as a potential target and is highly sought after by both Real Madrid and Chelsea.

However, in an interview with RTL Danas, the 20-year-old revealed that Liverpool is his dream club, having watched games with his father. This has been seen as a potential hint of an Anfield move.

RB Leipzig have inserted a £110 million release clause into his contract, demonstrating their admiration for him too. It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will make an offer for Gvardiol, as the Blues are also reportedly working on a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Poll : 0 votes