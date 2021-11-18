"I do not rule it out" - Barcelona president Laporta and Dani Alves open door for sensational Lionel Messi return 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and new signing Dani Alves have not ruled out a sensational return to the Camp Nou for both Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

The Argentine superstar left Barcelona and joined PSG due to the Catalan side's financial problems this summer. However, with the return of Xavi and Dani Alves to the club, things seem to be looking up for the Spanish giants.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Laporta opened the door for both Lionel Messi and club legend Andres Iniesta to return in the future:

"I do not rule it out. It has happened with Dani, who has already said that age is just a number and has also made a significant financial effort to return.

"You are talking about two spectacular players, with Leo [Messi] and Andres [Iniesta]. I cannot predict the future, they are still playing.

"We will always keep them in mind, but at the moment they have current contracts with other clubs. You never know in life."

Dani Alves echoed the president's sentiments and called Lionel Messi the 'greatest player' he has ever played with:

"What can I say? If you give me a couple of hours I will look for him! He is the greatest player I have been able to see and have as a teammate.

"The great players are always missed when they leave. It would be incredible to be able to see him here again. Unfortunately, he is not here.

"I would encourage all former players to come back as there is nowhere to be found that is better than here."

Lionel Messi and Dani Alves shared a wonderful partnership at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Lionel Messi and Dani Alves had a brilliant relationship down the right hand side for Barcelona. The duo combined spectacularly at times and their partnership played a key role in Barcelona's immense success over the last 10-12 years.

With Dani Alves completing a fairytale return under the stewardship of Xavi, Barcelona fans will be hoping that their club's greatest legends - Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta - also make a return back to the Camp Nou.

Since his move to PSG, Lionel Messi has struggled with some knee and hamstring issues and has yet to hit the heights he hit at Barcelona. Currently on a 2-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit, Lionel Messi's potential return to the Camp Nou might not happen anytime in the near future.

