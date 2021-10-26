Thomas Tuchel reveals why he stopped Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante from playing against Norwich City despite not carrying an injury

Despite dealing with muscles issues, N'Golo Kante insisted on playing against Norwich City, according to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Many were surprised by the 30-year-old's absence from the matchday squad over the weekend.

In the win over Malmo in midweek, the midfielder played for nearly an hour. Kante was supposed to start on Saturday, according to initial expectations. However, Tuchel chose not to take a risk despite Kante's wishes since he had a slight muscle issue.

The German said about Kante’s absence during his post-match press conference:

“The game was too early, it was as easy as that. He had a full training [on Friday]. After training, he said he felt his muscles a bit tight. There was no injury. Then he went to the physio for massages and some treatment. He wanted to wait until Saturday morning to make a decision but I said no.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants N'Golo Kante to take time to recover from his injury

The Chelsea manager confirmed that Kante will now be available for selection ahead of the Blues' midweek clash against the Saints. He said:

“I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match had been on Sunday, he would have played. So, he’s fully available for Tuesday [vs Southampton] and for Newcastle.”

Chelsea won 7-0 despite Kante's absence over the weekend. Tuchel gained an extra midfield option with the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek while Saul Niguez's future at Chelsea is likely to be jeopardized. Meanwhile, Saul joined Chelsea at the start of the season but has yet to make an impact in the first squad.

Now that N’golo Kante is fully fit and available for selection for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, it will be interesting to see who starts in their League Cup match against Southampton on Tuesday.

This game could be the perfect return for Kante from injury but Thomas Tuchel might want to rest him further and use him in Chelsea’s Premier League match at the weekend.

