"I don't see him joining another team" - Xavi urges Barcelona to keep 'crucial' player at the club amid transfer rumors

As the summer transfer window approaches, many rumors have surfaced about the uncertainties surrounding Barcelona's center-back Ronald Araujo's future with the La Liga giants.

La Blaugrana boss, Xavi, reportedly put an end to those rumors and said:

"Barça have to keep Araujo, I'm 100% sure of that."

Highlighting the Uruguayan's contribution to the squad, Xavi added:

"He's crucial player for Barça. He's really important for us and I don't see him joining another team."

Back in January 2024, Fabrizio Romano also reported that Barca were going to offer Araujo a new deal in the upcoming months. Back then, journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Manchester United were interested in the defender along with Bayern Munich.

In his column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano declined to comment on reports linking the player to the Red Devils. He said:

"Araujo is expected to stay at Barcelona, and they will offer him a new contract in the next months. We will see how that conversation will go as a crucial step ahead of the summer."

"Apart from that, there are always links for Man United and centre- backs. It's normal, as they want to sign a CB in 2024," added Romano.

Ronald Araujo joined Barcelona in 2019 and has scored eight goals for the club till now. The defender has won the 2022–23 La Liga, the 2020–21 Copa del Rey, and the 2022–23 Supercopa de España. His contract with the Catalans is valid until 2026.

Barcelona in second place in La Liga

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table with 67 points in 30 matches. They have won four out of their last five league fixtures, having an eight-point difference with table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana will face Cadiz away from home next in La Liga on Saturday, April 13, 2024. They have eight matches left in the league this season to try and overtake Los Blancos and win La Liga.

On April 16, 2024, Xavi's squad will play against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. In the first leg, the Catalans bagged a 3-2 away win, giving them a headstart for the second leg at home.

