"I see Napoli as favourites" - Former Serie A manager makes bold claim ahead of Barcelona's Europa League clash

Former Serie A manager Andrea Agostinelli has tipped Napoli to beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoffs second leg tonight. The Italian tactician feels this is the best time to face the La Liga giants.

Barcelona and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their playoff tie at the Camp Nou last week. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) were the two scorers on the night. The two teams will now lock horns with each other in Italy tonight for a place in the Europa League Round of 16.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona M A T C H D A Y #NapoliBarça M A T C H D A Y 🔥 M A T C H D A Y 🔥 #NapoliBarça https://t.co/tfNDGIvEm9

The Blaugrana have arrived in Naples after a 4-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga. Napoli, meanwhile, are winless in three games across competitions, and were held to a 1-1 draw by 18th-placed Cagliari in Serie A on Monday.

Despite their recent form, Agostinelli has placed Napoli as the favourites to beat the Blaugrana tonight. The former Azzurri player and coach believes Xavi's side are still not at their best, despite promising recent performances. Agostinelli told TMW Radio in this regard:

"Napoli can think of progressing although Barcelona's project with Xavi, a symbol of the club also on the pitch in the past, has great prospects. They are still not at their best. (Napoli are) lucky to face this team now, and can get through to the next round. I see Napoli as favourite."

Both teams will be determined to book a place in the Europa League Round of 16. The draw for the next phase of the competition will be held on Friday. It remains to be seen which of the two teams makes the draw.

How have Barcelona and Napoli fared this season?

The Blaugrana are currently fourth in the La Liga table, with 42 points from 24 games. They are 15 points behind table-toppers Real Madrid, but have a game in hand.

Xavi's side, though, have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions. Athletic Bilbao put an end to their Copa del Rey campaign with a 3-2 win in the Round of 16 last month. Real Madrid beat the Blaugrana in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana.

Napoli, meanwhile, are third in the Italian top flight. Luciano Spalletti's side have 54 points to their name, and are just two points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Like their Europa League opponents, Napoli have also not had much luck in domestic cup competitions. They were knocked out of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 by Fiorentina in January.

Edited by Bhargav