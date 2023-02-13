"I had only seen them on the PlayStation" - Bayern Munich star recalls being starstruck by players of PSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr's caliber

Leroy Sane has opened up on the prospect of facing the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar when Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League.

Having been on pause since November, the UEFA Champions League resumes this week. Among the set of mouth-watering ties ahead of us is a clash between European heavyweights Bayern Munich and PSG.

Les Parisiens will host the Bundesliga champions at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, February 14. The return leg is scheduled to take place at Bayern's home Allianz Arena on March 8.

Sane is among those looking forward to the tie as he is excited by the prospect of playing against the likes of Messi and Neymar. The Bayern Munich attacker has recalled being starstruck by players of that caliber when he was younger. He told Bayern's in-house media:

“PSG have outstanding players. I remember when I was younger and couldn’t believe I was suddenly playing against players of this caliber. Previously I’d only seen them on the PlayStation or on TV – and then all of a sudden you’re standing next to them on the pitch (laughs)."

While Sane is thrilled about facing PSG, he is aware of the need for the Bavarians to focus on their own game. He added:

"Early on in my career, I lay in bed at night after games like this and was still a bit dazed by what had just happened. You have to focus on your game and just enjoy it. We know what to do.”

Bayern go into the Champions League tie against the Parisians on the back of a good run of form. They have won each of their last three matches in all competitions and have not tasted defeat since September.

Christophe Galtier, though, will be concerned about his side's form ahead of the tie. Despite having the likes of Messi and Neymar, they have won only five of their 10 matches since the turn of the year and have lost their last two games.

Are Messi and Neymar available for PSG's clash with Bayern?

Neymar has struggled with his fitness since returning from the FIFA World Cup last month. However, having started both of PSG's last two matches, he appears to be fit to face Bayern on Tuesday.

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi & Marco Verratti will be available on Tuesday’s night. Leo Messi & Marco Verratti will be available on Tuesday’s night. @telefoot_TF1 🚨 Leo Messi & Marco Verratti will be available on Tuesday’s night. @telefoot_TF1 🇦🇷🇮🇹

However, there have been doubts about Messi's availability ahead of the Champions League clash. He missed the club's 3-1 loss against AS Monaco at the weekend, but there are claims that he will be available for team selection against Nagelsmann's side.

