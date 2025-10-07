“I still don’t class Caicedo as an all-round player”, “He’s better than Rice” - Paul Scholes names 26-year-old as best midfielder in Premier League

Paul Scholes has named Sandro Tonali as the best midfielder in the Premier League at the moment, placing the Newcastle star ahead of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Ad

With just seven matches played in the ongoing Premier League season, the debate over who the best midfielder in the league has become a hot topic among football pundits. Midfielders like Caicedo and Rice have wowed fans with their impressive performances.

Scholes, however, believes that Caicedo isn't an all-round midfielder, although he admitted that the Ecuadorian is effective at breaking up play.

During a recent football discussion on The Overlap, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher asked Scholes who the best midfielder in the Premier League is right now, to which he responded:

Ad

Trending

"Right now? That’s tough. I still don’t class Moises Caicedo as an all-round midfield player. I know he scored a great goal and was brilliant the other day. I got some stick last year having a go at him and I almost thought about taking that back because he was brilliant in the Club World Cup.

Ad

Scholes stressed that while Caicedo excels at the defensive side of the game, he lacks the technical and creative flair that defines a complete midfielder. He continued:

"I just prefer the controlling type of midfield players who play with a bit more style and can score goals a bit more often than Caicedo. It was a brilliant goal but you wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t do that again for another 18 months. He’s one of the best at what he does, which is breaking up the play; he’s brilliant at that. But I prefer the other types.

Ad

The Manchester United legend then praised Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister before naming Tonali as his best midfielder.

"Alexis MacAllister was absolutely brilliant last season, he controlled a lot of games, and I think Liverpool are missing that at the moment.

"I love Sandro Tonali as well. He’s been brilliant. Very good. I would probably choose Tonali at this point," Scholes noted.

Ad

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023 for a reported fee of €58.9 million. However, the Italian midfielder is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, having registered only one assist so far.

"I think he's got "everything"—Paul Scholes doubles down on his stance of Sandro Tonali being the best midfielder in the Premier League

Scholes' decision to name Tonali as the best Premier League midfielder at the moment came as a surprise to many. When pressed if he truly meant the best midfielder in the league, Scholes reiterated his stance:

Ad

"Yes, you’re going to say Declan Rice but I think he’s better than Rice. I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got everything. Sometimes he takes a few too many touches of the ball and tries to look a bit more stylish than necessary. He can do everything but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali but they’re both good players."

Unlike Scholes, Carragher believed that Rice is currently the best Premier League midfielder, while Gary Neville threw his weight behind Caicedo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More