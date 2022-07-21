"I am not sure I think" - Bernardo Silva comments on his Manchester City future amid links to PSG and Neymar swap deal 

Amid links to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that he doesn't know what his future holds. The 27-year-old still has three years left in his contract with City.

French newspaper Le Parisien (via Marca) recently claimed that Paris were contemplating a move for Silva and were willing to send Neymar to the Etihad to make that happen. New PSG manager Christophe Galtier is apparently a big fan of the former Monaco midfielder and has prioritised securing his services this summer.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the PSG-linked Portuguese star was asked to comment on his future in Manchester. He refused to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions but pledged to give his all as long he wore their shirt. He said:

“I'm not sure I think. What's really important is that I'm preparing my season as well as possible and for as long as I play for Man City. I will always give my best; my relationship with the fans and the club is fantastic, and I will always respect that.”

City signed Silva from Monaco for €50 million in July 2017. He has played 251 games for the club, recording 48 goals and 51 assists across competitions. Silva has won 11 trophies with the Cityzens, including four Premier League titles.

PSG could fix their creativity issues by signing Bernardo Silva

The Parisians have a solid defence and a world-class attack, but their midfield is not yet comparable to the continent’s best teams'. That could change with Bernardo Silva’s arrival.

With Silva sitting at the top of the midfield, the Ligue 1 giants would not have any shortage of goalscoring opportunities. Apart from creating goals, the Portugal international can score a few as well.

Moreover, the ex-Monaco man has plenty of experience (24 goals and 15 assists in 101 games) in the French top flight. That means the Parisians would not have to worry too much about making him feel at home.

