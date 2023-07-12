“I am not sure that’s the kind of player Chelsea need” – Frank Leboeuf warns Mauricio Pochettino about Blues target being another ‘Ben Arfa’ 

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has questioned his former club's pursuit of Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki, who he compares with Hatem Ben Arfa.

The Blues are in dire need of bolstering their midfield. The likes of Kai Havertz (to Arsenal), Mason Mount (to Manchester United) and Mateo Kovacic (to Chelsea) have all departed.

Chelsea look to have set their sights on Cherki, 19, who caught the eye last season for Lyon. The teenage wonderkid bagged five goals and six assists in 39 games across competitions during a breakout season at the Groupama Stadium.

However, Leboeuf isn't sure that Cherki is the type of player the Blues need to sign. He compared him with former Newcastle United trickster Hatem Ben Arfa, telling ESPN:

“Rayan Cherki is … you know, Hatem Ben Arfa who played for Newcastle and for Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon, skilful-wise one of the best players already on earth, 20 years old unbelievable."

Cherki is a versatile midfielder who can use both feet and play on either flank or through the middle in attacking midfield. Leboeuf alluded to that but also touched on the flaws in his game:

"The guy can do everything, and for a left-footed (player), has a right foot which is incredible. But still has to improve, and he’s young, with like Hatem - when he has to get rid of the ball, when he has to give the ball is either half a second too early or half a second too late."

The Chelsea legend reckons Cherki will be a good investment but argues that Mauricio Pochettino needs ready-made players rather than future stars:

"I think it’s a good investment, but sorry again, I am not sure that’s the kind of player Chelsea need right now. They need experienced players. They don’t need future; they need the present.”

Football.london reports that the west Londoners have held talks with the French teenager's representatives. Lyon have already rejected a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for Cherki, but a fee of £42 million could see them part with the attacker.

Lazio interested in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Lazio have made Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi a target. The English attacker spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but failed to convince Xabi Alonso's side to sign him permanently.

Hudson-Odoi knows Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri from the Italian coach's time in charge at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old bagged five goals and as many assists in 24 games across competitions under Sarri.

Lazio are considering Hudson-Odoi as an alternative to Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi. He's likely to be much more affordable, as he's surplus to requirements with the Blues. The English winger has just a year left in his contract, and Pochettino may be keen to cash in on him.

