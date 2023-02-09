"I wouldn't be at all surprised"- Former PSG star believes Lionel Messi can lead the Paris club to their first-ever Champions League

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Jay-Jay Okocha believes 'it's only a matter of time' before the club win their first-ever UEFA Champions League. He has also tipped Lionel Messi to bring the glorious trophy to the Parc des Princes.

The former Nigeria international played in three out of the five major European leagues, appearing for PSG, Bolton Wanderers, and Eintracht Frankfurt. He also made twelve appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions have yet to win the prestigious competition, having come agonizingly close in the 2020 final, losing 1-0 to winners Bayern Munich. They brought in Lionel Messi to help them get over the line last season and will be hoping his good run of form this season will be enough to secure the silverware.

Les Parisiens will have their shot at revenge when they take on the Bundesliga champions on February 15 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the first leg due to injury, Okocha believes Lionel Messi and Co could still make a run and win the UCL. He spoke to Betting Friends and when asked if Les Parisiens could win the UCL, he said:

"Definitely yes. It's only a matter of time. I have no doubts that they will win the Champions League. The only question is when will it happen, when will the team be ready?

"I think they bought a couple of players lately that help the younger ones to believe in that too. And I think that's what they're missing right now to win the title: the belief that they can do it."

He believes Lionel Messi could provide the belief and leadership needed for PSG:

“Pre-season has been promising, as has the Ligue 1 season opener, where he delivered gala performance after gala performance. Leo is making a really good impression, even since he came back from his vacation after the World Cup.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if he really ignited again this season."

Jay-Jay Okocha reveals what PSG and Lionel Messi need to win the UCL

With PSG continuing their campaign to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League by taking on Bayern Munich, Jay-Jay Okocha also revealed what Les Parisiens need to take care of to avoid disappointment again.

He spoke to Betting Friends:

“In recent years, the Parisians have failed themselves. Look at those bitter rounds of 16 defeats like Barcelona in 2017, Manchester United in 2018 or Real Madrid last season: every time PSG had pretty much everything under control and the first goal they conceded completely fell apart.

"Now Galtier should ensure that the players deal with these extreme pressure situations better, that they no longer give up so easily, and that they are more resistant to pressure and don't lose their nerve."

He also stressed the importance of more discipline in the front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

"Just more discipline. For that, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have to be able to pull themselves together for the team, to run the necessary kilometers, which they haven't necessarily covered in the last few months, so that PSG can finally perform as a tight-knit group."

