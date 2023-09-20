"I think he's better than Kante" - Pundit claims he prefers 'sensational' Manchester City man over ex-Chelsea superstar

Jamie O'Hara has boldly claimed that Manchester City star Rodri is better than former Chelsea hero N'Golo Kante.

Rodri was yet again superb in City's 3-1 comeback win against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 19). The Spanish midfielder scored the Cityzens' third on the night with a clever finish.

The 27-year-old has come off a season in which he was the midfield anchor in City's midfield. He made history last season when he scored the winner in his side's 1-0 Champions League final win against Inter Milan. It was the first time Manchester City had won Europe's elite club competition.

Rodri has come in for praise from many for his consistently world-class performances for City including from O'Hara. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder reckons the Spain international is overtaking Kante as a Premier League all-time great. He alluded to his strike against Red Star, telling talkSPORT:

"For the last 18 months, he's been sensational, scored a brilliant goal tonight. I've been talking about Rodri for a long time saying how good he is. He could get into a Premier League all-time 11."

O'Hara then made his claim that Rodri is better than the former Chelsea midfielder by insisting you'd take the Spaniard over the Frenchman:

"I think he's better than Kante, if you're talking about a holding midfielder who you'd want in your side Rodri or Kante, I'd say Rodri... Kante can't do what Rodri can do, Rodri can do what Kante can do. He's got everything."

The pundit may be referring to Rodri's attacking abilities as he's not only proven to be an asset defensively but also going forward. He has bagged 20 goals and 18 assists in 215 appearances since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Spaniard is renowned for his ball-playing prowess and dominance in the middle of the park. He's won three Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the UEFA Super Cup while at the Etihad.

Whereas Kante is well-known for his energy, more of a box-to-box profile who is excellent at winning the ball back. He managed 13 goals and 16 assists in 269 games while at Stamford Bridge. He won the Champions League, two Premier Leagues, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup during his time in west London. He was also named the PFA Player of the Year in 2017.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he wanted to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea

Pep Guardiola wanted N'Golo Kante at Manchester City two years ago.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to be a massive admirer of former Chelsea superstar Kante. He once named the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as the player he'd like to sign most back in 2021 (via One Football):

"N'Golo Kante for sure. He is a humble footballer and an incredibly intelligent player. Having him and Kevin de Bruyne would be massive for Manchester City, but Chelsea would never allow that to happen."

Kante and Kevin De Bruyne would be an exciting midfield duo if Guardiola had got his way. Both are viewed as two of the best midfielders in Premier League history and have been vital for their respective clubs.

However, the Frenchman was never likely to leave Chelsea for Manchester City given their rivalry over the past few years. He has since left Stamford Bridge and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad earlier this summer.