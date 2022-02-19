"I think we can now forget about adding Mbappe"- Ian Rush explains why Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool shouldn't go for French star

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has advised the Reds against signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months. However, he has reportedly had a change of heart since his stunning performance in PSG's 1-0 victory over Los Blancos in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 game.

Mbappe scored a sensational 94th-minute winner to help the Parisians down the 13-time winners in midweek.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Liverpool, according to sensational reports, with events in the past 24 hours "radically" changing his mind over future plans. (SPORT) Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Liverpool, according to sensational reports, with events in the past 24 hours "radically" changing his mind over future plans. (SPORT) https://t.co/nXX27JyYYz

The 23-year-old has scored 154 goals and provided 77 assists in 203 appearances for PSG across competitions. He has won three Ligue 1, three Coupe de France and two Coupe de la Ligue titles with the club.

The Frenchman reportedly views Liverpool as a potential destination. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and he's unlikely to extend his stay. Nevertheless, Rush believes Liverpool don't need to sign Mbappe, as they already have many world-class attackers:

"The strength Jurgen Klopp has up front is already frightening; it's as good as it gets, so I think we can now forget about adding Mbappe into the mix. Liverpool have an abundance of talent now, but Klopp will always pick the team based on the opposition, and no one, maybe with the exception of Mohamed Salah, is guaranteed a starting place up front," Rush told gambling.com.

"He's got six or seven options now when everyone's fit, and each one of them offer different skills for different situations. Diogo Jota can score a brace and then find himself on the bench in the next game; that's how competitive it is right now."

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Liverpool legend Ian Rush suggests Reds fans should 'FORGET ABOUT' signing Kylian Mbappe trib.al/Yx9EVm6 Liverpool legend Ian Rush suggests Reds fans should 'FORGET ABOUT' signing Kylian Mbappe trib.al/Yx9EVm6

Mohamed Salah has scored 24 goals in 29 appearances for Liverpool this season, and is considered one of the best forwards in the world at the moment. Diogo Jota has also been in incredible form this campaign, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances. The former Wolves' star's versatility has been a massive asset for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Roberto Firmino has endured a slow start to the campaign, but has produced the goods in recent weeks. He scored the opener in the Reds' 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. Sadio Mane, though, has endured an up-and-down campaign, scoring ten goals in 27 appearances.

The club signed Luis Diaz from Porto for £49 million. The Columbian will likely provide stiff competition to Mane in the starting lineup in the second half of the season.

Manchester City could be the ideal destination for PSG star Kylian Mbappe despite his desire to join Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid: Round of 15 First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe prefers a move to Liverpool this summer. The 23-year-old, could, however, be an ideal target for Premier League giants Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the PSG star's £21 million-per-year salary.

Furthermore, City lack a top-quality striker. The Cityzens were heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The club are likely to prioritise the signing of a world-class striker this summer.

The 23-year-old's ability to play as a No.9 or on the wings make him the ideal transfer target for Pep Guardiola, as the Spanish tactician prefers versatile players.

