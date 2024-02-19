“I think he has a future” - Guardiola responds when asked about Kylian Mbappe amid Manchester City transfer rumours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided a guarded response on PSG striker Kylian Mbappe amidst the Frenchman's reported transfer links with City.

The 25-year-old reiterated to the Parisians hierarchy last week (as per Sport Bible) that he won't remain at the club beyond the summer. It's something the striker had also informed the Parisians at the start of the season.

Following the developments, City representatives met Mbappe (as per the aforementioned source) last Monday despite Real Madrid being widely regarded as the Frenchman's next destination.

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for a while and are once again the frontrunners to sign Mbappe this summer as a free agent.

On being asked about Manchester City's reported interest in Mbappe, Guardiola simply responded:

"I think he's quite good. I think he has a future."

It's pertinent to note that Los Blancos are also interested in City striker Erling Haaland. The La Liga leaders could turn their attention to the Norwegian if they fail to land Mbappe once again.

What's next for Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe

Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a disappointing 1-1 Premier League home draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

Former City man Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, but Rodri restored parity seven minutes from time to force a share of the spoils. The stalemate, though, snapped Guardiola's side's 11-game win streak across competitions.

Manchester City next face Brentford at home in the league on Tuesday (February 21), seeking to close the four-point lead with leaders Liverpool, who have 57 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has produced another strong season with PSG despite his uncertain future in the French capital. The 25-year-old has amassed 32 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

He scored in the 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Nantes at the weekend and is expected to feature in his side's home meeting with Rennes on Saturday (February 25). PSG are a whopping 13 points clear at the top with 12 games to go.