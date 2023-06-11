“I don't think that's okay" - National team manager slams Manchester United transfer target for snubbing U21 side call-up

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has blasted Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong after the 22-year-old refused a call-up to play for the Dutch under-21 side.

Frimpong had been called up by Erwin van de Looi for the European U21 Championship scheduled to take place this summer. But the youngster decided against participating in it.

The right-back has yet to earn a national cap with the Netherlands senior team and he hasn't done himself any favors with his decision. Head coach Ronald Koeman wasn't pleased with Frimpong's choice. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"Not good. I don't think that's okay. The Dutch Juniors are playing a European Championship. If a player thinks he's gone beyond that level, I think you're making the wrong decision.”

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been linked with Manchester United this summer. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to strengthen the right-back position and Frimpong would compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot for a spot in the starting XI if he moves to Old Trafford.

One advantage Frimpong would have over Wan-Bissaka and Dalot is his attacking output. The Bayer Leverkusen star has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

Manchester United have held talks with his agent, Jeffrey Lemmert and they have reportedly been positive. Signing Jeremie Frimpong would cost the Red Devils €40 million, plus add-ons.

Manchester United worried that Harry Maguire could prevent them from signing Kim Min-jae in summer transfer window: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United are worried that Harry Maguire's refusal to leave the club this summer could end their hopes of signing Napoli star Kim Min-jae.

Kim Min-jae had a stellar season in Serie A this season, helping Napoli win the league title. The 26-year-old played 45 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The South Korea international is likely to have a similar impact at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils would need to sell club captain Harry Maguire in order to facilitate the move.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order, only making 16 Premier League appearances in the recently concluded season. Ten Hag prefers the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and even Luke Shaw over the 30-year-old.

