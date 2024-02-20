"I think he is a player for many years to come" - Xavi plays down rumours of Barcelona superstar’s exit

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez has said that Frenkie de Jong is set to be a mainstay at the club despite reports of the Dutchman's exit in the summer.

De Jong, 25, has been a key player in the Barca midfield since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2019. In 207 games across competitions, he has bagged 16 goals and 21 assists. That includes a goal in 24 outings across competitions this term.

Despite being contracted till 2026, De Jong has been reported to leave at the end of the season, with Manchester United being one of his suitors. However, in the pre-game press conference ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in Napoli on Wednesday (February 21), Xavi said (as per Barca Blaugranes):

"For me he is fundamental, I think he is a player for many years to come. He is a key player."

Earlier, the midfielder had also quashed reports of his apparent unhappiness at the Camp Nou (as per Barca Blaugranes):

“My future? The truth is that I’m a bit pissed off with what you people (journalists) write in general! A lot of things are coming out that are not true, it’s irritating me.”

De Jong is expected to start Barca's first Champions League knockout game since the departure of club legend Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021.

What did Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong say about his salary?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was far from happy with the media for propagating wrong information about his salary.

In the aforementioned press conference, the Dutchman slammed reports that he earns €40 million annually, calling it a 'lot of smoke', while adding that he's very happy at the club.

“What you say about my salary is very far from reality. Figures have been invented that are not true. I am very happy at Barca, and I hope to continue playing here for many years.

"Everything that is said in the media about my salary and my future are lies. It’s a lot of smoke. I don’t earn €40m per season. That’s not true. This is far form reality. The media sometimes criticise my level. It doesn’t matter because everyone can have their own opinion. But I don’t accept lies. Don’t lie."

Barcelona drew 1-1 in their only previous game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in the second leg of their 2019-20 Round of 16 Champions League clash, which they won 4-2 on aggregate.