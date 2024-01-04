"He would probably want to move" - Aaron Ramsdale's former teammate suggests the goalkeeper wants out of Arsenal after being dropped

Billy Sharp reckons Aaron Ramsdale may look to leave Arsenal after being dropped by Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale has become the Gunners' cup competition goalkeeper after being displaced by David Raya as Arteta's No.1. He's made nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

There are question marks over the 25-year-old's future due to his problematic situation at Arsenal. He was his side's first-choice shot-stopper last season, making 41 appearances, keeping 15 clean sheets, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in August 2021 for a reported £30 million. Sharp played with the England international at Bramall Lane and gave his take on his former teammate's situation. He told talkSPORT:

"It is one of them. It is football, it's cut-throat at times. I think they wanted to sign Raya before Ramsdale. They didn't get him so they got Rammers. The goalkeeping coach was at Brentford before that so they got [Raya] in for whatever reason."

Ramsdale recently admitted that he's growing concerned with his situation. He wants to head to this summer's European Championships with England and will need game time to put himself in Gareth Southgate's plans.

Sharp suggested that Ramsdale may want to depart Arsenal but the club may not be willing to sell:

"When you have got two goalkeepers who want to be No. 1, it is always going to be the case. I think he would probably want to move but Arsenal probably don't want to see him go because he is a top-quality goalkeeper."

Ramsdale has just over two years left on his contract at the Emirates. He has been linked with a move to Newcastle United who are dealing with Nick Pope's back injury.

Sky Sports reporter gives an update on Arsenal's stance on Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta plans to keep hold of Aaron Ramsdale this month.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that Arteta has no intention of allowing Ramsdale to leave the club in January. He has suggested that a decision over his future could take place in the summer (via Sky Sports News):

"Arsenal have no plans to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave in this window. Ramsdale’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation – but his situation is likely to be reviewed in the summer."

The Gunners are still yet to make Raya's loan deal permanent although they are expected to do so. The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates from Brentford last summer on loan with a view to a permanent £27 million move.

Raya has made 20 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. He's been first choice in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League since displacing Ramsdale.