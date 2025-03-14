"I think we are at the stage" - Arsenal star unsure about future at the club amid rumors of exit in the summer

Ukranian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that he's unsure about his future at Arsenal. The 28-year-old's contract with the Gunners will expire in the summer of 2026, and he's currently not in talks over an extension with the north London club.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City in July 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £32 million. However, due to inconsistency, the Ukranian defender has fallen in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, and according to reports, the Spanish tactician wants to sell him this summer.

Addressing his future at the Emirates, Zinchenko revealed he has no idea whether he will stay at Arsenal or not. However, he's happy to be a part of the Gunners for now and will be available when the team needs him.

"I don't know yet to be honest. If I would know, I could tell (you). It's still a long way to go until the end of the season. I think we are at the stage and the most interesting period of the season, where every single game is a final and you never know what is going to happen in football," Zinchenko said (as per TribalFootball).

He added:

"Honestly. I am so happy to be part of this amazing club and team. It is really a joy to be close to these guys. Whenever the team and head coach needs me, I am there. In any position they need me, I am there to help."

Zinchenko has made 17 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring one goal. He has started only two matches each in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal suffer huge blow in pursuit of Bundesliga star

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern M¸nchen - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal had made a formal offer to sign Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich. The 30-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga giants was set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Kimmich recently penned a new four-year deal with Bayern, keeping him at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029. The contracts of Thomas Partey and Jorginho will expire at the end of the season, necessitating reinforcements for Arsenal in the middle of the park.

The Germany international told Bayern's official website (via football.london):

"At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That is what my decision was based on. For me at the moment, there is no better package of teammates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here, and I am not finished yet."

Apart from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Liverpool were also keen on Joshua Kimmich's services.

