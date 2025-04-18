“I think there’s a twist in the tale” - Joe Cole says Chelsea must sign 33-year-old star on free transfer this summer

Joe Cole has urged Chelsea to sign Kevin De Bruyne this summer when he leaves Manchester City. He believes the Belgian midfielder would be a good fit at the west London club since he's already settled in England.

Speaking about a recent interview with De Bruyne on The Dressing Room podcast, Cole claimed that the 33-year-old had hinted about not wanting to leave Manchester City. He opined that Sir Alex Ferguson would have snapped up the chance to sign the Belgian midfielder and that's something Chelsea must do this summer. He said (via METRO):

"I think there’s a twist in the tale. We interviewed him after the game [against Crystal Palace], it’s a hard job, I don’t want to ask a stupid question but you bounce around and you know he can’t say what he really feels, but I asked something like, ‘how do you feel about moving’, and he said his kids are a bit scared. I got the impression he really doesn’t want to leave. I think if the contract offer was right, which he deserves, like Liverpool have done with Mo Salah."

"How do you let that walk out the door? From what I saw on Saturday… on a free?! If he’s that worried about moving, he’s settled in England, maybe there’s another Premier League club for him. Listen, if Alex Ferguson was about he’d be on his door when he comes home from training. Is there anyone cheeky enough to try it? Do you know who he’s perfect for, do you know what…Chelsea. I know he’s been there before."

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League with with 54 points, a point behind Manchester City with six games to go.

Former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne leaves door open for all clubs

Kevin De Bruyne spoke to the media last week and admitted that he has yet to decide his next club. The former Chelsea midfielder added that he was willing to listen to offers from all clubs. He said (via METRO):

"If teams come and they can convince me that something sporting is nice, a nice project, I’m able. I know, obviously, I’m not the youngest any more but I still feel I’m able to perform at a very high level. I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do, but whatever project is available I’m willing to listen."

De Bruyne joined Chelsea from Genk in 2012 and left the club in 2014. He played nine times for the Blues, registering just one assist. Arguably the best midfielder in Europe over the past decade, the 33-year-old has appeared 415 times for Manchester City, contributing 107 goals and 177 assists. He has won several honors at the Etihad, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

