"I don't think Tuchel wants him" - Frank Lebeouef makes bold claim on Chelsea's pursuit of PSG superstar Neymar

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebeouef made a bold claim about Thomas Tuchel and Neymar amidst rumors of a move from PSG.

Thomas Tuchel’s side recently lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on a loan deal. Chelsea have in recent days been linked with a big-money move for Neymar, who is reportedly set to be ousted by PSG. The French club is willing to offload the 30-year-old for a fraction of the €222m they paid a few years ago.

Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with the player in Paris. The Blues have also been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to ESPN, Frank Lebeouf believes that Tuchel should steer clear of a move for the Brazilian winger and instead focus on Cristiano Ronaldo:

“I would pick Ronaldo because they need someone to finish the actions and score and be more clinical. Neymar is not going to happen, I don’t think Tuchel wants him because he had so many issues when he was the coach of PSG”

Lynn Hamer @evilbluebird Thomas Tuchel could be on different page to Todd Boehly as Neymar to Chelsea gathers pace newsnow.co.uk/share?u=https%… via @NewsNowUK Thomas Tuchel could be on different page to Todd Boehly as Neymar to Chelsea gathers pace newsnow.co.uk/share?u=https%… via @NewsNowUK

In 2019, the German coach claimed to France Info that Neymar was not an easy player to manage at all, claiming that he does not always show that he is a "generous, reliable boy."

Of course, Chelsea were the third-best side in England last season and would have arguably been longer in the title race had it not been for injuries. The Blues won the Champions League the season before and require a primary goalscorer who can lead the line.

While Timo Werner showed flashes of brilliance last season, Romelu Lukaku showed an inability to settle in a high-paced system. While the Brazilian forward will have no problem settling down, the Brazilian is not an out-and-out striker, and Chelsea have several players capable of operating on the flanks.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Looks like both Neymar Jr & Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving their current clubs this summer, which one would you pick to come to Chelsea if you had to decide, or would you rather not have them at all. Let me know. Looks like both Neymar Jr & Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving their current clubs this summer, which one would you pick to come to Chelsea if you had to decide, or would you rather not have them at all. Let me know. https://t.co/GnLTobsaW0

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, will provide everything the Blues missed out on last season. He is fully capable of playing in a high-paced system, making plays, and being the target man up front.

His efficiency upfront and the high-quality service that Chelsea's fullbacks and wingers are capable of producing will be a massive boon for the Portuguese international.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals last season and did not show any signs of slowing down. Most fans will back the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner to easily top his return from last season if Chelsea are able to sign him.

