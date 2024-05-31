“I don't think there are any limits to the future” - Inter Miami chief makes bold claim on life after Lionel Messi departure

Inter Miami chief Jorge Mas has painted a solidly optimistic picture for the club in the event of Lionel Messi leaving in 2027. The Argentine superstar's current contract with Inter Miami ends in 2025, with an option to extend another 12 months. However, the club has started planning for the future with Messi's retirement reportedly not too far away.

Speaking of the Herons' future plans after the supposed departure of Leo Messi, Inter Miami chief Jorge Mas told TIME (via GOAL) they plan to have multiple global superstars in their roster by 2027.

“We do anticipate, in 2027 and beyond, to have a, or multiple, global superstars on our roster. We've become a beacon for the sport in the U.S. I don’t think there’s any limits to the future.” Jorge Mas said.

Messi has had a huge impact since his arrival and has raced to third (24 goals) in the list of the club's all-time top scorers. He helped the Herons win their first trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup last season and they are currently atop the Eastern Conference table in the ongoing season.

Lionel Messi could stay in Inter Miami for at least two more seasons as his contract is valid until 2025 with an option to extend another year. Many speculate the Argentine could stay in the United States until 2026 during the next FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in the US, Canada and parts of Mexico.

Lionel Messi could reportedly become co-owner of Inter Miami as per his contract

Inter Miami CF Hosts "The Unveil" Introducing Lionel Messi (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While Leo Messi has not yet revealed his plans after retirement or after leaving Inter Miami, a special clause in his current contract with the Herons could make him co-owner of the club.

According to The Sun (via Eurosport), Leo Messi's contract includes a special clause that includes an option to take part ownership of the club without requiring a buy-in exercised.

The outlet reported that the option could give the Argentine part ownership of Miami. David Beckham reportedly had a similar clause when he moved to LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007.

Therefore, Lionel Messi reportedly has the option to stay in the United States longer than expected even after retirement. In the current season, Lionel Messi has been one of the best players for the Herons, scoring 13 goals and setting up 11 more in 14 appearances across all competitions.