"I thought it was a bit sad" - Alan Shearer sympathizes with Chelsea star after his poor showing in defeat to Newcastle

Alan Shearer has admitted he felt sympathy for Chelsea defender Thiago Silva after his nightmare display in his side's disappointing 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The Blues were put to the sword by a relentless Newcastle side at St James' Park on Saturday (November 25). Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, and Anthony Gordon were on target for the Magpies. Raheem Sterling pulled one back from the visitors who were reduced to 10 men when Reece James was sent off.

Silva, 39, made a costly error that led to Joelinton's goal during Mauricio Pochettino's side's fifth defeat of the season. It was a performance that led to question marks over the veteran defender's reliability.

Shearer touched on the difficult afternoon Silva endured on Tyneside. The Premier League legend was sad to see him struggle, telling the Rest Is Football podcast (via football.london):

"When you look at Thiago Silva, who has been a great of the game, and I know we all have poor games, but I thought it was a bit sad to see because he made two huge errors. One for one goal and one where he gave away a corner in the first half."

Silva has been an ever-present for Chelsea since joining as a free agent in August 2020. He's made 13 appearances across competitions this season, chipping in with one goal and helping his side keep three clean sheets.

Shearer alluded to his constant availability when sympathizing with the Brazilian:

"I know how fit he is and how he hardly ever misses a game, but it felt tough for him. It wasn't good to see, as it was someone who has been so great over the years."

Silva apologized to Chelsea fans for his performance and the defeat to Newcastle. He posted on Instagram:

"I'm devastated. It wasn't a good day for us. I would like to apologize to everyone for the defeat, especially to my teammates who believe in me and support me every day. I take full responsibility. Let's gather strength and come back stronger."

The Brazilian's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2024. Speculation is growing over his future with a potential return to Fluminese reportedly on the cards.

Chris Sutton reacts to Mauricio Pochettino's angry response to Chelsea's loss vs Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino.

Chris Sutton reckons Pochettino feels let down by his players after the Blues coach gave a furious response to his side's defeat. The Argentine said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"I think these type of games make me very, very, very, very, very angry because it’s about showing your personality and character.”

Sutton was surprised by this reaction as he felt it wasn't in Pochettino's character. The Premier League icon said that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is often milder (via the source above):

"I can’t remember Mauricio Pochettino coming out as a manager and being as strong as this before. He is normally pretty mild mannered and looks for the positives. I think he feels let down by his players."

Chelsea's defeat to Newcastle leaves them sitting 10th in the Premier League. They are 12 points off the top four after 13 games played.