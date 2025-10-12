"I thought Chelsea made a very strange decision" - Pundit believes Blues 'immediately regretted' letting star leave in the summer window

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes Chelsea made a mistake by loaning out Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich. He believes they needed the Senegal star in the squad because Liam Delap and Joao Pedro were new to the system.

Speaking to Coin Poker, Sheringham said that the Blues should have let Jackson lead their attack this season. He added that the striker's experience would have helped settle Delap and Joao Pedro and said:

"I thought Chelsea made a very strange decision in letting Nicolas Jackson go out on loan to Bayern Munich. A top club needs the focal point of the team, the centre forward, to be someone who can lead the line and understand what the job required of him is. Jackson had been at the club for two years; he’s got experience and his goalscoring record had been improving. I was very surprised to see him leave and to see him discarded in the manner that he was by Enzo Maresca."

"He was a player who knew Maresca’s system well and could’ve helped Joao Pedro to gel into the team. Now they have Pedro and Delap, both of whom are still learning a new system, and one is injured. The timing of Delap’s injury was unfortunate, but I think it showed that Chelsea immediately regretted their decision to let Jackson go because they tried to call him back, and he said no, which I thought was fair enough."

The Blues tried to cancel Jackson's loan to Bayern Munich when Liam Delap got injured. However, the striker forced his loan move through and the Bundesliga club now have an obligation to sign him for £56.2 million.

Marc Guiu confirms Chelsea call came after Nicolas Jackson rejected return

Marc Guiu has confirmed that he was asked about the return from Sunderland as soon as Nicolas Jackson forced his loan move to Bayern Munich. He wants to use the opportunity to do well at the club and told RTVE (via Tribal Football):

"In the end, Delap got injured and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day. When (Nicolas) Jackson said no to returning from Bayern, they called me, we talked about it, and it was quick. Ultimately, I want to be successful at Chelsea. And that's how it was."

Marc Guiu had joined Sunderland on loan before the Blues recalled him on deadline day. He made his first appearance in the 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier this month, and will now have to stay at the club for the rest of the season as he cannot play for a third club in the same season.

