"I told you Adidas would fix it" - Lionel Messi's potential move to Inter Miami could happen because of PSG superstar's association with the brand says Richard Keys 

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has explained the role Adidas could play in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's potential move to Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.

Messi, 35, continues to be linked with a move to Miami, with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of the season.

Transfer expert David Ornstein claims that the MLS franchise are increasingly confident of securing a deal for the Argentine.

He has been in red-hot form, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Speculation has grown over where the Argentine will head to come next summer. Remaining at the Parc des Princes or returning to Barcelona are possibilities.

However, a move to the MLS looks highly likely and Keys has explained that Messi's connection with sporting brand Adidas will play a role.

He wrote on his official blog:

"Regular readers will know that it was a couple of months ago that we suggested Messi would be on his way to Inter Miami at the end of the season. I told you Adidas would fix it. There was no way a Nike-sponsored Ronaldo was ever going to Miami."

Neville is the current manager of Miami, of whom finished sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 14 wins, as many defeats and six draws in 34 fixtures.

The English coach and former Manchester United has been scrutinized by many as the next potential manager of Lionel Messi.

Keys has defended him:

"No. It would not be a ‘crime against football’ if Neville was coaching Messi next season. Neville is a good man. He’s done his time learning his trade and Miami have had a very good season on his watch."

However, Keys admitted that he expects Lionel Messi to decide who is coaching him at the DRV PNK Stadium:

"Sadly, I don’t think he’ll get the chance to work with Messi. My instinct tells me that Messi will already be planning who he wants at the helm. Players with the pull that Messi has don’t work with coaches they don’t fancy. If he’s going - he’ll decide who goes with him. Neville knows that."

Lionel Messi's camp have denied that the Argentine has made a demand to PSG to miss fixtures ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's camp rubbish reports he wants to be rested

Reports have claimed that Lionel Messi made a demand to PSG for him to be rested in fixtures with just 20 days until Argentina begin their World Cup adventure in Qatar.

However, according to Mirror, Messi's camp have denied claims that there is a clause in the player's contract that would allow him to skip PSG's upcoming fixtures.

Road to 2022 @roadto2022en



How far will Lionel Messi and Argentina go at The GOAT is in QatarHow far will Lionel Messi and Argentina go at #Qatar2022 The GOAT is in Qatar 🐐🇶🇦How far will Lionel Messi and Argentina go at #Qatar2022? 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7jZ7gV418v

Christophe Galtier's side have three fixtures remaining until Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener on 22 November.

These include a Champions League encounter with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on 2 November.

A trip to FC Lorient on 6 November and a clash with Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on 13 November.

PSG have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and are top of Ligue 1 with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Poll : 0 votes