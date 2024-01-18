"I touched the stars" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recalls visiting Real Madrid as a child

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reflected on a visit to Real Madrid during his childhood.

Mbappe continues to be heavily linked with a move to Madrid with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The French frontman is a long-term Los Blancos target, with the La Liga giants trying to sign him on several occasions.

Reports claim that the 25-year-old will be leaving the Parc des Princes in the summer and the Santiago Bernabeu could be his destination. But, he will be familiar with his surroundings if he does head to the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe recalled paying Real Madrid a visit as a child and the magnitude of that tour. He said (via Madrid Zone):

"I was invited by Real Madrid. I spent four days there. I saw all the superstars, the whole team, my head was spinning."

If the Frenchman's visit took place before his teenage years he would likely have seen one of Madrid's most tantalizing squads up close. That team possessed legends such as Raul, Iker Casillas, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, Mbappe was brought back down to earth when he headed back home to help his mother out:

"After that I had to go back & do 3 days of cleaning in my mom’s classroom. I went from stars to the bottom (laughs). At that moment I was thinking 'what was she thinking bringing me back here?' But now at this age, I understand. I touched the stars, I had to come back to earth."

PSG's all-time top goalscorer has developed into one of European football's superstars, finishing third on the Ballon d'Or podium last year. He's already won the FIFA World Cup with France and has six Ligue 1 title winners' medals to his name.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham admitted he'd love to play with Kylian Mbappe

Jude Bellingham talked up Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival.

Real Madrid could make Kylian Mbappe their next blockbuster signing shortly. Their most recent groundbreaking arrival at the Bernabeu was Jude Bellingham who joined from Borussia Dortmund in a €103 million deal last summer.

Bellingham has hit the ground running at Madrid, with 17 goals and six goals in 24 games across competitions. The 2023 Golden Boy winner is La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals in 17 games.

The 20-year-old knows all about long-running transfer sagas. He was the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Los Blancos, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Bellingham touched on this when asked about Real Madrid potentially signing Mbappe (via The Daily Mail):

"I can't really comment, I don't know his situation. If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true."

The 27-cap England international admitted he'd like to play alongside the PSG star:

"He's a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn't?'"

Bellingham and Mbappe would be a fearsome duo that would only add to a stellar Madrid attack. Ancelotti already has the English youngster, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at his disposal.