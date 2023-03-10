"I don't have to try to convince Kylian Mbappe" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier reacts to the PSG star's statement after loss to Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has reacted to Kylian Mbappe's statement after their 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday (March 8).

The Frenchman was critical of his team's level after they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage of the competition. However, his manager insists he doesn't need to try to convince the forward to believe in the project at the Parc des Princes.

Once again, PSG's European campaign has ended in shambles. The Ligue 1 giants were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on aggregate.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. 🏆 #UCL https://t.co/REEIoNs7ku

Speaking after the setback, Mbappe couldn't hide his frustration as he compared the two sides and noted that the Bavarians have a great team built for success in Europe.

The French winger told reporters in his post-match interview:

"Not much when you look at the state of both teams. They have a great team, they have a great squad, they have a team that is built to win the Champions League. As I said at the beginning of the season, in my first Champions League press conference, we were going to do our maximum. Our maximum, that’s it, that’s the truth."

The player's words have been perceived to mean that PSG still lack what it takes to go all the way in Europe. However, Parisian manager Galtier has insisted that he has no need to convince the 24-year-old to put faith in the club's project.

The tactician told a press conference in quotes conveyed by RMC Sport:

"I don't have to try to convince Kylian Mbappe. Any player would have been in the same state (on his post-match statement). Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player, he shows it every time. game and he has a great determination to succeed and to bring the club as high as possible."

PSG Chief @psg_chief Last night, Mbappe clearly said “Bayern are built to compete for the CL but the PSG team is levels below”. How long before he leaves? “He said he will focus on Ligue 1 and then we’ll see “. That’s a response from a man who has doubts about “the PSG project” he was promised . #PSG Last night, Mbappe clearly said “Bayern are built to compete for the CL but the PSG team is levels below”. How long before he leaves? “He said he will focus on Ligue 1 and then we’ll see “. That’s a response from a man who has doubts about “the PSG project” he was promised .#PSG

Following their Champions League debacle, the Parisians will return to action in Ligue 1 this weekend (March 11), where they'll lock horns with Brest away from home.

Jamie Carragher advises Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

The Frenchman's wait for his maiden Champions League crown continues...

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tipped the French forward to part ways with the Parisians after their European aspirations came to a halt once again this season. The Englishman urged the attacker to leave for Real Madrid as soon as possible.

He said:

"Kylian Mbappe has to leave. The sooner he's at Real Madrid, the better."

It is worth noting that the attacker has been a long-term target for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants had hoped to sign him as a free agent last year before he chose to renew his contract with PSG.

As it stands, Mbappe's contract with the French giants is until the summer of 2025.

