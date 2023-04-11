"I try to model my game on his" - Chelsea target claims he's 'obsessed' with Blues legend Didier Drogba

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has served as an inspiration for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Speaking to Sportsmail, Osimhen opened up about his admiration for the legendary Blues striker amidst rumours that he could be on the move to Stamford Bridge.

He said:

"I have always supported Drogba and I have huge love and admiration for him."

"I remember when he scored the equaliser in the 2012 Champions League Final, an amazing header, and the way I celebrated was as though I had scored the goal. My friends knew I was obsessed with Drogba."

"When I scored 10 goals and won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015, one of the Nigeria staff showed me a tweet from Drogba. It said 'Congratulations Victor. I wish you all the best for the future.'"

"I was shocked. I never believed someone like Didier Drogba would tweet those words to a young aspiring striker. It gave me a whole new motivation to succeed."

"I try to model my game on his and there are a lot of things I can take from his game and add to my own, so there is nothing better for a young player."

"He's a hero in his country, he's played to the highest level, won a lot and made African youngsters dream. He's a busy man but whenever he sees my messages on Instagram he replies immediately. It's a great feeling."

Osimhen has been prolific for Napoli this season, bagging 25 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across competitions. He has played a vital role in helping the Naples club open up a massive 16-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Multiple clubs have expressed interest in the Nigerian, including Chelsea. It remains to be seen if Osimhen will follow in the footsteps of his idol and join the London side as they search for a No. 9.

Chelsea considering surprise transfer as they hold meetings with Barcelona midfielder: Reports

Gavi could be on the move due to Barcelona's financial troubles.

Chelsea have reportedly held negotiations with Barcelona midfielder Gavi over a free transfer. The 18-year-old is in the midst of a unique situation with the Blaugrana, as his contract extension has been cancelled by La Liga.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Spanish outlet AS has reported that Chelsea are looking to bring the talented youngster to Stamford Bridge.

The report went on to add that the London side left the meeting with plenty of encouragement. Having lost Jules Kounde to the La Liga giants this summer, prising Gavi away from Barcelona could serve as the perfect revenge for Chelsea.

