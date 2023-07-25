"I don't understand anything" - Mayor of Paris slams PSG for treatment of Kylian Mbappe amid transfer saga 

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has questioned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s treatment of Kylian Mbappe amid an interesting transfer saga.

The Ligue 1 giants are pushing to extend their prized winger's contract at the Parc des Princes, which is set to expire in 2024. However, the young forward is unwilling to sign an extension.

The France international has publicly made clear his intentions of running down his existing deal at the club. However, PSG are hesitant to let the young star leave Paris on a free transfer next summer.

Hidalgo has urged the Parisians to retain Mbappe at the club, insisting that he is the best player in the world. The Mayor of Paris said in an interview with BFMTV and RMC (as quoted by GOAL):

"I don't understand what PSG are playing at. Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. I admit that I don't understand anything. Kylian is an extraordinary player, he must be kept in Paris. I think it was also his desire to stay as long as possible. The question is, what are PSG playing at?"

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made a massive €300 million bid for Mbappe, trying to secure the winger's services for a year. The deal offered will only run for one year, after which the French international will be free to join Real Madrid.

The contract includes an astonishing €700 million per season salary for the former AS Monaco star.

"He's never done it in a top league" - British actor claims PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe cannot be called the best footballer in the world

Many believe that Kylian Mbappe is the best player in world football at the moment, given his exploits on the domestic and international stages. However, British actor and poker player Rory Jennings believes otherwise.

The Englishman insists the French international cannot be labeled the best player as he has not proved his worth in a 'top league'.

Jennings said on talkSPORT:

"My problem with calling Kylian Mbappe the best footballer in the world is, he is 24 years old. [He's] never played in a top league. He's never done it in a top league. And he hasn't done it in the Champions League either, at the very top level."

The Frenchman is yet to showcase his abilities in Europe's biggest leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga. But he has certainly proven himself on the international stage.

The PSG forward had an excellent campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

Mbappe also helped France win the 2018 edition, scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven games.