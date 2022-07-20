"I can't understand it either" - Ex-Liverpool star echoes Julian Nagelsmann's criticism of Barcelona's spending spree this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has expressed his confusion at Barcelona's summer spending, echoing Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann's comments.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Blaugrana have already secured the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The club are also close to adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their ranks, as per Gerard Romero.

In a recent interview with TUDN, Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that the club will focus on reinforcing their backline after the arrival of Lewandowski from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

"We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us". Barça president Laporta: "After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense".

In light of these transfer plans, Nagelsmann claimed that the Catalan giants are treated differently from the rest.

The 34-year-old said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It is the only club in the world that have no money but then buy all the players they want. I don't know how they do it. It's a bit strange, a bit crazy."

Enrique mirrored Nagelsmann's views on Twitter and wrote:

"I can't understand it either."

According to ESPN, the Blaugrana are currently €1.3 billion in debt. However, the club have already spent €103 million in the ongoing transfer window, as per football data aggregator website Transfermarkt.

Last summer, the La Liga outfit failed to offer their record goal-scorer Lionel Messi a contract extension due to their outstanding debts. The 35-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent later in the window.

Barcelona close to signing Cesar Azpilicueta

According to SPORT, Barcelona and Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The deal is expected to cost the Blaugrana a fee in the region of €5 million.

The report also claims that Azpilicueta is expected to sign a two-year contract with the club with an option of another year. The 32-year-old will now reportedly leave Chelsea's pre-season camp in the United States and join up with Xavi Hernandez's team.

AS Monaco left-back Caio Henrique is also on the club's radar in the ongoing transfer window, as per SPORT.

