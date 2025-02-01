"I used to go and watch matches there" - Chelsea star admits he used to watch Manchester United games at Old Trafford growing up

Chelsea star Cole Palmer recently spoke about how he used to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford while he was growing up. He also Wayne Rooney as the best player during that time.

Palmer came through Manchester United's rivals Manchester City's academy. He made 41 senior appearances for them, scoring six goals and providing two assists. He then moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

In a recent interview, Palmer said (via Goal):

"When I do go back to the stadium [Old Trafford] it's good because I used to go and watch matches there."

He added:

"Obviously I supported United and he was probably the best player when I was watching them."

Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United and is their all-time top scorer with 253 goals and 138 assists in 559 games. He helped them win numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Palmer, meanwhile, has faced the Red Devils four times with Manchester City and Chelsea. He's won twice, drawn once, and lost once, and scored four goals against them.

Pundit urges Manchester United to do a swap deal with Chelsea: Reports

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this month, with Chelsea interested in signing him. Christopher Nkunku's future at Stamford Bridge is also under speculation. Pundit Paul Merson believes the Red Devils should swap Nkunku with Garnacho this month.

He said:

"If I’m Man United, I’m getting that deal done, 100 per cent. I’m dropping him [Garnacho] off and picking up Nkunku. He’s a good player, he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer whose done unbelievably well. He’s a good player. Honestly, if Man United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half."

"I don’t get the Garnacho one. He’s not better than Jadon Sancho nowhere near, he’s not better than Pedro Neto. Him and Noni Madueke have their days when they’re looking good but they won’t be consistent enough. I don’t see where he plays but the other lad walks into the Man United team."

Garnacho has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He was dropped from Manchester United's squad for the Manchester derby in December but he's bounced back since.

Nkunku, meanwhile, has made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists. However, he's started just three Premier League games, with Nicolas Jackson ahead of him in the pecking order.

