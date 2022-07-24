"I’ve always liked him" - Arsenal sporting director Edu addresses transfer links to 24-year-old Brazilian 

Arsenal sporting director Edu has cooled talk of a move for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta despite telling TNT Sports Brazil that he admires the player.

The Gunners have been one of a host of teams reportedly interested in Paqueta, 24, following an impressive season for the Brazilian. The Lyon star scored ten goals and contributed seven assists in 42 appearances across competitions and is becoming one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders.

Edu has spoken highly of the player as speculation over a potential move grows, saying (via Goal):

"I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas. I’m a guy who likes him a lot. I’ve always liked him since my time with Brazil’s national team."

He also talked about the Gunners' possible offer for the midfielder:

"He’s had a great season; he was considered the best (overseas) player in the French league. But today, there really isn’t any kind of talk; there’s only my admiration for the player, because the squad today is, in the position he plays, I think we’re very well served in this regard."

Paqueta has three years left in his current deal with Lyon, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £55 million (€65 million).

Arsenal keen to sign another midfielder

Youri Tielemans is a long-term target of the Gunners.

Arsenal may have decided against pursuing Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta going by Edu's comments. However, the Gunners continue to be linked with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old Belgian has been a long-term target for the Gunners, and the club are reportedly still keen on adding him to their squad, as per Goal. If they are to do so, though, a high-profile player may have to depart.

The fee being touted to sign the former AS Monaco midfielder is around £25 million, as he has just a year remaining in his deal with Leicester.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Tielemans was Leicester's captain for second game in the row. Tielemans was Leicester's captain for second game in the row. https://t.co/EOHIlPTdMQ

Tielemans has impressed for the Foxes since arriving from Monaco in 2019 for £40.5 million.

The midfielder has managed 24 goals and contributed as many assists in 158 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side. He'll go down in the club's history for his iconic FA Cup final winner against Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium last year.

Whether Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta picks one between Tielemans and Paqueta remains to be seen. However, the former's Premier League experience could make his signing more likely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far