"There are offers for him" - Club president suggests 24-year-old Arsenal target is a wanted man this summer

Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that the French club have received offers for Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta this summer.

Paqueta has been a key player for Lyon since joining them from AC Milan for €20 million in 2020. He has so far scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists from 77 matches in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

The Brazil international's performances for Lyon have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs this summer. Arsenal are said to be keen to acquire his services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked with a move for Paqueta this summer. The attacker is thus not short of options if he decides to leave Lyon.

Aulas has now confirmed that the 24-year-old has been the subject of bids this summer. However, the Lyon president refused to name the clubs in question. He was quoted as saying by GOAL France:

"There are offers for him [Paqueta]. There are some players who can feel fully fulfilled in the project, and others who are not. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and our objectives."

Paqueta has a contract with the French top-flight club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Aulas, who is known for being a tough negotiator, is thus likely to demand a huge sum for the Brazilian this summer.

Arsenal target Paqueta has asked to leave Lyon

Paqueta is reportedly keen to seek a move away from Lyon during the ongoing transfer window. He is said to have informed the Ligue 1 club of his desire to leave ahead of the 2022-23 season.

There have been suggestions that Lyon will be open to parting ways with the attacker this summer. However, they would need to receive a sufficient bid before sanctioning a transfer.

It is unclear how much Lyon would demand for Paqueta's sale amidst interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and PSG. Aulas would want at least want €65 million plus add-ons, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least €65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he'd hold out for €80 million but told price won't be quite that high. Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least €65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he'd hold out for €80 million but told price won't be quite that high.

Jacobs has also claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are yet to make a formal offer for the 24-year-old. The Gunners have reportedly deemed Lyon's valuation of the player as too high.

Likewise, Newcastle have also not approached Lyon with a bid for the Brazil international, as per Jacobs.

