Arsenal competing with PSG and Newcastle in  race to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder- Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with PSG and Newcastle United for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The north London club are keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard next season.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are considering a move for the 24-year-old this summer. The club's lack of depth and quality in midfield was one of the main reasons for their slump in form towards the end of last season.

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny produced a number of impressive performances during the closing stages of the campaign. However, the duo lack the creativity and consistency required to take Arsenal's performances and results to the next level. The club will therefore be keen to sign a midfielder who will add creativity and goals to their midfield.

Lucas Paqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan in the summer of 2020 for €20 million. The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the French club as he scored nine goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Brazil international has continued his good form this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 35 league games for the French side.

Arsenal are expected to face stiff competition from Newcastle United and PSG for the Lyon star. As per MailOnline, PSG were heavily linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is set to leave Old Trafford after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

According to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old looks set to return to Juventus this summer. PSG will therefore be forced to switch their focus to alternative targets such as Lucas Paqueta.

Newcastle United are keen to continue developing under Eddie Howe. Despite being in a relegation dogfight during the first half of the season, the former Bournemouth boss managed to lead the Magpies to an eleventh place finish in the Premier League. The club are therefore expected to back Howe financially in the transfer window this summer.

As per L'Equipe, Lucas Paqueta is eager to remain in Lyon this summer. The French club could demand a fee in the region of €60 million for the midfielder.

Arsenal could opt to sign Leicester City star over PSG target Lucas Paqueta

Youri Tielemans has impressed in the Premier League.

According to Football.london, Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes and could, hence, be available for a bargain price this summer.

Tielemans scored six goals and provided four assists in 32 Premier League appearances for the Foxes last season. The 25-year-old's creativity, passing, work-rate, and ability to score goals make him the ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

Arsenal could opt to sign Tielemans instead of Lucas Paqueta due to the Belgian's Premier League experience. He could also prove to be a much cheaper option than the Lyon midfielder.

