“I’ve always said I wouldn’t want him near my club” – Jason Cundy rejects idea of Chelsea signing Brazilian forward 

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has advised his old side from signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar, who he has described as "overrated."

GOAL has claimed that the Ligue 1 champions are not against the idea of selling the 30-year-old forward. They had signed him from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017.

Numerous reports have linked Neymar with a move to the Premier League, with Thomas Tuchel's side named as potential suitors. However, speaking to TalkSPORT, Cundy claimed that he does not want the Blues to go for the attacker as he is not a team player.

The pundit stated:

“Well, you know my thoughts on Neymar, I think he’s overrated. Good player, but overrated. It’s all about him. Eden Hazard was a team player.

“Neymar has been linked with Chelsea for a while, I’ve always said I wouldn’t want him near my club. I don’t think he’s the sort of player that Chelsea need. Is he a good player? Is he talented? Yes, I don’t doubt that for a second. But I would not want him near Chelsea.”

The Brazil international has endured a mixed spell during his five seasons at the Parc des Princes. He was even jeered by his own supporters following his side's failure to progress past the Champions League second round last term.

Chelsea legend warns club not to sign Brazilian superstar

Gus Poyet has joined Cundy in expressing his doubts over the purpose of the west London club signing the tricky winger. He believes that Neymar will struggle to adapt quickly to the English style of play.

The retired midfielder, who made 105 Premier League appearances for the Blues over four seasons, told Lord Ping:

"Chelsea shouldn't try to sign Neymar. I think he will stay at PSG. I think after Mbappe announced he was staying and with their ambition to try and win the Champions League, I can't see him leaving.

"I don't think he would adapt quickly to English football with how physical it is. I can't see him joining Chelsea."

According to RMC Sport, Neymar is considering leaving the French capital this summer following disparaging comments from PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who recently stated:

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more! They all have to to be 100%. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far. "

