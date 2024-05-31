“I’ve felt ugly and insecure” - When Irina Shayk confirmed reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo breakup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk reportedly broke up during Christmas in 2014. The supermodel later opened up about her split with Ronaldo in a 2015 interview, revealing that she felt "ugly and insecure" in the relationship.

Speaking to Spain's Hola magazine in 2015, the model claimed she had the "wrong man" at her side.

“I thought I had once found the ideal man but it didn’t turn out that way. I think a woman feels ugly when she’s got the wrong man at her side. I’ve felt ugly and insecure,” she said.

Shayk also stated that she would like to be with someone who's "faithful, honest and a gentleman" and not those who make women "unhappy."

“My ideal man is faithful, honest and a gentleman who knows how to treat women. I don’t believe in men who make us feel unhappy, because they’re boys not men,” she added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk dated between 2010 and 2015. The couple confirmed their breakup in January 2015. Ronaldo reportedly moved on to Spanish journalist Lucia Villalon after the breakup, while Shayk dated Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

The Al-Nassr player is currently with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he shares four children.

Irina Shayk reportedly lost 11 million followers after breaking up with Cristiano Ronaldo

In January 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed in an official statement that his five-year relationship with Irina Shayk had ended.

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness," Ronaldo wrote.

According to a report by The Sun, Irina Shayk encouraged her followers to unfollow her if they only knew her as Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend. The model shockingly lost around 11 million followers within 24 hours of her statement, per the report.

Several rumors made the rounds on the internet regarding the reasons behind the power couple's split. As per The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split up after the latter did not attend the footballer's mother's 60th birthday party.

However, Shayk's publicist denied such claims and told Page Six that the rumors are "completely false."

“She has been close with his family throughout the course of their relationship. Any negative rumors with regards to Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false and have not been a factor in the cause of the split. Irina has no further comment at the time,” her publicist said.

Others speculated that Ronaldo had cheated on Shayk after she supposedly hinted at infidelity on the footballer's part in her 2015 interview with Hola magazine.