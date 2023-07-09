"I’ve talked with him and asked him if he is coming" - Thiago Silva urges Chelsea to complete 'world-class' signing

Thiago Silva has shed light on his conversation with Chelsea target Paulo Dybala at the British Grand Prix.

The two footballers are among many superstars present at the Silverstone Circuit in England for this weekend's British GP. Dybala even presented Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen with the trophy on the podium after the Dutchman clinched the pole position for Sunday's race.

Silva apparently had enough time to chat up with the AS Roma playmaker and ask him if he is headed to Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea centre-back said, via Sky Sport (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

"I saw Paulo Dybala here, they talk about him at Chelsea. I hope he arrives. I’ve talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world class player... I would love to play with him, It’d be a massive signing. Let’s see."

Silva and Dybala have never played as teammates but have met thrice as opponents, including two times at the international level. They featured for their teams when Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group-stage game in west London.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are interested in signing Dybala, whose €12 million release clause appeals to them. He moved to Stadio Olimpico just last year as a free agent from Juventus.

Dybala had a sensational season under Jose Mourinho in Rome, where he scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 38 games across competitions. He still has two years left on his contract with AS Roma.

Former Chelsea boss addresses Paulo Dybala's reported release clause at Roma

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would have been a major attraction for Paulo Dybala when he chose to join AS Roma last summer.

However, the two could part ways after just one season if Chelsea trigger the Argentine star's reported €12 million release clause. As per Metro, Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of his compatriot and his release clause only applies to teams outside Serie A.

Recently quizzed about Dybala's €12 million release clause, Mourinho responded:

"I don’t know anything about his contract. But obviously I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players."

Roma finished sixth last season and were runners-up in the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Sevilla in the final.

