"I've a three-year deal here" - Chelsea suffer blow as Sporting Director hints at stay with current club 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has squashed rumors of him making a move to Chelsea.

It was reported earlier that the Blues are looking to bring the Portuguese to Stamford Bridge. It was said that the club would allocate him a massive sum of £260 million in a bid to rebuild their squad after Thomas Tuchel's departure.

Campos is a highly experienced European football executive. He has held analytical and executive roles with teams like Real Madrid, AS Monaco, PSG, and more.

However, the Portuguese denied those reports of a move away from the Parc de Princes as he said (quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

"I've a three-year deal here at PSG as I wanted, and I've joined this club because I'm convinced we can do something extraordinary. I've the right energy to fight for Paris Saint-Germain and do something great here."

There were also rumors of PSG superstar Neymar making a move to Chelsea earlier this summer. However, Campos ruled out those claims as he stated that the Brazilian was never close to leaving the Parisians.

He further went on to praise Neymar for his professionalism. Here's what the Parisians' sporting director stated in a recent interview with RMC (h/t getfootballnewsfrance):

"Neymar is a very good player, he always arrives on time, he’s never missed a training session, except once as he was in a bit of pain. He is committed to the team and the club’s project.”

Chelsea coach Graham Potter explained his team's playing style after 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League as Graham Potter made his debut as the new manager for the Blues.

After the game, the Englishman explained to the press how his side approached the match. He said (h/t football.london):

"It was a back three as far as I was concerned with Reece and Raheem giving us the width. Salzburg are very strong in the middle with their 4-3-1-2, so it's not easy to play through the middle of the pitch. We wanted to get some dangerous width, and Reece and Raheem were that."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager further went on to add:

"They were more full-backs in the lateral positions and then midfield players. I thought we got Raheem into some good situations and Reece as well down that side. Mason, too and we scored a good goal. Then they defended well, blocked, and their goalkeeper made some good saves.

"We can improve as well, but like I said, how the boys approached the game, I am really, really happy."

Chelsea have had their fixtures against Fulham and Liverpool postponed. Potter will have to wait until October to manage his first league game for the Blues against Crystal Palace.

