Chelsea interested in hiring PSG's Luis Campos as next sporting director - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in luring Luis Campos away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and appoint him as their sporting director following the arrival of new manager Graham Potter.

Campos shot to fame as Monaco's sporting director between 2013 and 2017. He joined Lille in a similar role later on but left the Ligue 1 outfit following a change in ownership in 2020. He joined PSG as their football advisor ahead of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, the new Chelsea owners are on the hunt for a sporting director to help the newly appointed Potter handle the ongoing transition and squad overhaul at Stamford Bridge. Earlier this week, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday (September 6).

According to The Times, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has held discussions with Campos about the latter's possible arrival in London. The new ownership are said to be unhappy with the structure of the current Blues squad and are keen to invest heavily in the winter transfer window.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Todd Boehly has held talks with Luis Campos, as first reported by @TimesSport . Campos is effectively freelance despite being football advisor to PSG. He's also employed by Celta. Protection clauses in Campos' PSG contract prevent him working for another big club in parallel. Todd Boehly has held talks with Luis Campos, as first reported by @TimesSport. Campos is effectively freelance despite being football advisor to PSG. He's also employed by Celta. Protection clauses in Campos' PSG contract prevent him working for another big club in parallel.

For most of the summer, Boehly acted as the interim sporting director for the west London outfit after Marina Granovskaia's exit.

The Blues made nine additions to their squad during the summer. They spent a club-record £261 million to sign the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella. Meanwhile, PSG have roped in top players like Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches under Campos this summer.

The Blues are sixth in the Premier League standings with ten points from six games with a negative goal difference. They will next take on RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 14).

“I look forward to working with the great group of players to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of”. Potter: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea. I am excited to partner with Chelsea’s ownership”.“I look forward to working with the great group of players to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of”. Potter: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea. I am excited to partner with Chelsea’s ownership”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“I look forward to working with the great group of players to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of”. https://t.co/qzPkAWXz1Y

Chelsea identify three sporting director candidates, says Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Chelsea's pursuit of a sporting director. He wrote:

"All the names are still secret; there are three candidates in the list, but Todd Boehly wants to decide before the January transfer window. I think Chelsea absolutely needs to appoint a director ready to work together with Graham Potter on every single point of the squad."

He added:

"Former Liverpool man Michael Edwards would be a great call, but it's not easy to convince him. He was approached before but wants a break. Maxwell was another name on the club's list, but my understanding was that it was never advanced."

The Blues have lost three of their last five games across competitions.

