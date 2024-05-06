"I want to extend" - Argentina World Cup winner pours cold water over rumors linking him to Barcelona 

World Cup-winning Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has poured cold water on rumors linking him to Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Martinez, who recently lifted another Serie A title at Inter Milan, has been instrumental in their success since his €25 million transfer from Racing Club in 2018. He has been one of the most prolific forwards in the world over the last couple of seasons.

Martinez grew in stature and goalscoring form season after season, eventually being handed Inter's captain's armband in 2023. His 128 goals and 42 assists in 280 appearances have helped the Italian giants win two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercopa Italiana titles.

Although he has yet to win Italy's Golden Boot, the Capocannoniere, this season could be his first. He has bagged 23 goals in 31 games and sits seven goals clear of second-placed Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

When asked about Barcelona's interest in making a move for his services on the Italian show Che Tempo Che Fa, Martinez reaffirmed his loyalty to Inter Milan. He also claimed that he was on the verge of signing a contract extension at the club beyond its current 2026 expiry, saying:

"They say I am a Bandiera, and everyone has treated me in a special way since I arrived. I am grateful. You never know what can happen in football, but surely I am happy in Milan and I want to extend."

After Martinez's claim, Barcelona will certainly have to look elsewhere if they wish to bring a striker to the club in the summer.

Barcelona have already made their first signing for the 2024-25 season: Reports

According to reports from Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have already reached an agreement to sign Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis on a free transfer.

Expand Tweet

The Argentine has been a consistent starter for Los Verdiblancos since he arrived from Mexican side Club America in January 2020. He has made 171 appearances for the club, with nine goals and four assists to his name.

Standing at 1.85m, the defensive midfielder is renowned for his precise passing, tough tackling, and physical prowess. He has been capped 29 times by the Argentina national team, representing them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Barcelona have been rumored to be in talks with the Argentine defensive midfielder for a long while. Barca's sporting director, Deco, had considered a deal for the player last summer and pushed the negotiations forward this time around.

Rodriguez's contract at Betis is set to expire in the summer, which means that he could move to Barcelona on a free transfer. He will reportedly become a direct replacement for Oriol Romeu, who is set to depart the club at the end of the season.